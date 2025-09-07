A new heritage exhibition will be hosted by Scarborough station to honour the golden age of seaside holidays with support from TransPennine Express (TPE).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Coast by Rail exhibition was launched on September 5, 2025, in the station’s historic Old Parcels Office (OPO).

The event forms part of the nationwide Railway 200 celebrations - a year-long campaign marking 200 years of the modern railway, that aims to inspire a new generation of pioneering young talent to choose a career in rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running Thursdays through Sundays between September 5 and 21, 2025, the free exhibition re-animates the story of the railway’s arrival on the Yorkshire Coast.

Scarborough station exhibition. (Pic credit: TransPennine Express)

Visitors can explore vintage photographs, stories, memorabilia, model engines, artefacts, and original tickets, along with an illustrated booklet.

Along with this, guided tours and dedicated school sessions are being offered to help bring the history of the railway to life for different audiences.

The exhibition is funded by the Community Rail Network, Northern, and TPE, and is expected to attract more than 1,200 visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is set to highlight how the railway has evolved and the role it has played in transforming communities along the Yorkshire Coast.

Community and development manager at TPE, Andrew Watkins, said: “Scarborough’s railway heritage is something to be celebrated, and this exhibition does a brilliant job of bringing that history to life.

“We’re delighted to support a project that gives people the chance to discover how the railway has influenced the Yorkshire Coast and the communities it serves.”