There are plenty of things to do in Yorkshire on a rainy day - we’ve picked out our favourite places to visit.

There are many pros and cons to the autumn season, one of the major cons is the rainy and windy weather.

But that shouldn’t restrict you from getting out of the house and luckily in Yorkshire that’s not an issue as there are plenty of indoor attractions and venues where families and friends can enjoy a day out.

From an interactive educational museum Eureka! or walking in the footsteps of All Creatures Great and Small vet and author Alf Wight at the World of James Herriot to taking a sweet tour of York’s Chocolate Story - we’ve picked out nine of our top places to visit.

Eight popular attractions in Yorkshire to visit on a rainy day

Eureka! The National Children's Museum

This museum is an interactive museum for children with a focus on learning through play and runs as an educational charity and not-for-profit organisation. It is aimed at families with children aged 0-11 and it was founded in 1985 by Vivien Duffield who was inspired to create the museum after a children’s museum in Boston in the US.

Location: Discovery Road, Halifax, HX1 2NE.

Jorvik Viking Centre

The Jorvik Viking Centre is a museum and visitor attraction in York containing lifelike mannequins and life-size dioramas illustrating Viking life in the historic city. It was created by the York Archaeological Trust and opened in 1984.

Location: 19 Coppergate, York, YO1 9WT.

The Jorvik Viking Centre. | Gary Longbottom

World of James Herriot

Visitors can explore the stories of James Herriot at this museum that was dedicated to the life and work of the popular vet and author and offers a fascinating insight into his life. It is located in the former Thirsk home and veterinary surgery of Alf Wight and was opened to the public in 1999 by Hambleton District Council. In 2011 the operation transferred to the World of James Herriot charity led by Ian Ashton and from 2022 the directors include James Herriot’s real life daughter.

Location: 23 Kirkgate, Thirsk, YO7 1PL.

The Light Leeds

The Light is a leisure and retail centre in Leeds city centre and occupies the rectangular space between The Headrow, St Anne’s Street, Cookridge Street and Albion Street. It has a variety of entertainment venues including Junkyard Golf, Escape Hunt, Roxy Lanes and shops.

Location: The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8TL.

York Castle Museum

This immersive attraction heightens all senses through sights, smells and sounds of the city’s history. You will walk the path Victorians have followed as the museum is a reimagined Victorian street with characters in the 19th century, featuring Victorian-styled shops and services. It was built on the site of York Castle which originally housed prison buildings and was built by William the Conqueror in 1068 and the museum was founded by John L. Kirk in 1938.

Location: Tower Street, York, YO1 9RY.

Jump Inc in Beverley

Why not treat the kids, and yourselves, to an inflatable trampoline park including inflatable slides, tumble tracks, interconnecting trampolines and zip lines and a ninja assault course?

Location: Block A, Unit 1 Flemingate, Beverley, HU17 0NQ.

National Railway Museum

This museum forms part of the Science Museum Group and shares the story of rail transport in Britain and its impact on society. It houses a collection of objects, from a household recipe book used in George Stephenson’s house to a film showing a ‘never-stop railway’ developed for the British Empire Exhibition.

Location: Leeman Rd, York, YO26 4XJ.

York's Chocolate Story

This visitor attraction is a chocolate museum which opened in March 2012 and shows the history of chocolate making in the city, including Rowntree’s factory which opened in 1890.