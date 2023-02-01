Whether you would like to spend your time in parks, shopping centres and museums in Yorkshire’s busiest cities, or enjoy a quiet, tranquil getaway to a coastal resort, there are so many family-friendly places to visit in the region. In Leeds, parks Roundhay and Temple Newsam have long been popular with locals and visitors alike.
With York’s Roman origins and rich history, the city has attracted lots of tourists from all over the world and it is enclosed by the city’s mediaeval walls, a popular walk. One of its most famous attractions is a narrow mediaeval street called Shambles which is populated with shops, boutiques and tea rooms.
Sheffield, Bradford, Hull, Harrogate and Scarborough are also popular destinations for families looking for a fun day out. TripAdvisor has updated its list of the best things to do in various cities and towns of Yorkshire.
Best places for families with children to visit in Yorkshire
Leeds
Royal Armouries Museum
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,656 reviews.
Address: Armouries Dr, Leeds LS10 1LT.
Opening hours
Term time from January 3 to February 12:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm
School holidays from February 13 to February 19:
Daily: 10am to 5pm
Roundhay Park
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,550 reviews.
Address: Mansion Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HH.
Opening hours
The Explorer’s cafe at Tropical World is open from 10am to 3pm.
The Land train starts at roughly 11am and runs every 15 minutes, weather permitting, on Saturdays, Sundays and during school holidays.
The park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Temple Newsam
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,194 reviews.
Address: Temple Newsam Rd, Leeds LS15 0AE.
Opening hours
House (by tour only):
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 11am to 4pm
Home Farm:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Kirkstall Abbey
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,201 reviews.
Address: Abbey Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3EH.
Opening hours
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Bank holiday Mondays: 10am to 4pm
Tropical World
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,411 reviews.
Address: Princes Ave, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2ER.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Harewood House
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,517 reviews.
Address: Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds LS17 9LG.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: Closed
Friday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm
York
National Railway Museum
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 18,826 reviews.
Address: Leeman Rd, York YO26 4XJ.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm
York Castle Museum
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 9,638 reviews.
Address: Tower St, York YO1 9RY.
Opening hours
Mondays: 11am to 5pm
Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm
Shambles
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 16,017 reviews.
York City Walls
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 9,834 reviews.
Address: York YO1 7LJ.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 8am to 6pm
York's Chocolate Story
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 6,465 reviews.
Address: 3-4 King's Sq, York YO1 7LD.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: From 10am
Yorkshire Air Museum
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,870 reviews.
Address: Halifax Way, Elvington, York YO41 4AU.
Opening hours
Winter: 10am to 4pm
Closed on Wednesdays
Summer: 10am to 5pm
Jorvik Viking Centre
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 8,027 reviews.
Address: 19 Coppergate, York YO1 9WT.
Opening hours
January 2 to February 10: 10am to 4pm
February 11 to 19: 9am to 6pm
February 20 to 26: 9am to 5pm
February 16 to March 31: 10am to 5pm
Museum Gardens
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,144 reviews.
Address: Museum St, York YO1 7FR.
Opening hours
Main gardens (Monday to Sunday): 9am to 6pm
The Artists’ garden (Monday to Sunday): 10.30am to 4.30pm
Yorkshire Museum
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,115 reviews.
Address: Museum Gardens, Museum Street, York YO1 7FR.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Clifford's Tower
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,289 reviews.
Address: Tower St, York YO1 9SA.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Sheffield
Tropical Butterfly House
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,428 reviews.
Address: Woodsetts Rd, North Anston, Sheffield S25 4EQ.
Opening hours
Monday to Wednesday: Closed
Thursdays and Fridays: 11am to 3.30pm
Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 3.30pm
Sheffield Botanical Gardens
It has a rating of four and half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,819 reviews.
Address: Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN.
Opening hours
Last Sunday in October to last Saturday in March:
Weekdays: 8am to 3.50pm
Weekends and bank holidays: 10am to 3.50pm
Sheffield Winter Garden
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,960 reviews.
Address: 90 Surrey St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2LH.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 8am to 8pm
Sundays: 8am to 6pm
Graves Park
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 984 reviews.
Address: Hemsworth Rd, Sheffield S8 8LJ.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 9am to 4pm
Meadowhall Shopping Centre
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,107 reviews.
Address: Suite 1, The Management, The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield S9 1EP.
Opening hours
Monday to Friday: 10am to 9pm
Saturdays: 9am to 8pm
Sundays: 11am to 5pm
The Peace Gardens
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 709 reviews.
Address: 50 Pinstone St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2HH.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 12am to 11.59pm
Gulliver's Valley Theme Park Resort
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 451 reviews.
Address: Mansfield Rd, Sheffield S26 5QW.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 10.30am to 5pm
Sheffield Weston Park Museum
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 336 reviews.
Address: Western Bank, Weston Park Museum, Mushroom Ln, Sheffield S10 2TP.
Opening hours
Saturdays and Sundays: 11am to 3pm
Bradford
Saltaire Village
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,432 reviews.
National Science and Media Museum
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,553 reviews.
Address: Pictureville, Bradford BD1 1NQ.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm
Alhambra Theatre
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,327 reviews.
Address: Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ.
Opening hours
Monday to Wednesday: 10am to 8pm
Thursdays: 11am to 8pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 10am to 8pm
Sundays: 10am to 6pm
Tong Garden Centre
It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 879 reviews.
Address: Tong Garden Centre, Tong Ln, Bradford BD4 0RY.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm
Sundays: 9.30am to 4pm
Hull
Streetlife Museum of Transport
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,461 reviews.
Address: High St, Hull HU1 1PS.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 4.30pm
Sundays: 11am to 4pm
The Deep
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 4,825 reviews.
Address: Tower St, Hull HU1 4DP.
Opening hours
January 30 to February 3: 10am to 6pm
February 4 and 5: 9am to 6pm
February 6 to 10: 10am to 6pm
February 11 to 19: 9am to 6pm
East Park
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,145 reviews.
Address: Holderness Rd, Hull HU8 8JU.
Hull & East Riding Museum
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 405 reviews.
Address: 36 High St, Hull HU1 1NQ.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 4.30pm
Sundays: 11am to 4pm
Harrogate
Brimham Rocks
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,544 reviews.
Address: Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate HG3 4DW.
Valley Gardens
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,582 reviews.
Address: Valley Dr, Harrogate HG1 2SZ.
Opening hours
The gardens are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
RHS Garden Harlow Carr
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,919 reviews.
Address: Crag Ln, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate HG3 1QB.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 9.30am to 4pm
Parthian Climbing
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 262 reviews.
Address: Hornbeam Park Ave, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate HG2 8QT.
Opening hours
Monday to Friday: 11am to 10pm
Saturdays: 10am to 7pm
Sundays: 10am to 6pm
Ripley Castle and Gardens
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,056 reviews.
Address: Ripley, Harrogate HG3 3AY.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Harrogate Theatre
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 295 reviews.
Address: 6 Oxford St, Harrogate HG1 1QF.
Opening hours
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Scarborough
Peasholm Park
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,194 reviews.
Address: North Bay, Scarborough YO12 7TR.
Opening hours
From January 1 to December 31, 2023: 10am to 4pm
Scarborough Beach
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,538 reviews.
Scarborough Castle
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,232 reviews.
Address: Castle Rd, Scarborough YO11 1HY.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesdays: 10am to 4pm
Thursdays and Fridays: Closed
Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 4pm
Cayton Bay Beach
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 416 reviews.
Address: Cayton, Scarborough YO11 3NR.
Scarborough Open Air Theatre
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 653 reviews.
Address: Burniston Rd, Scarborough YO12 6PF.
Opening hours
Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5pm
Saturdays: Closed
Sundays: 12am to 11.59pm
Sea Life Scarborough
It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,955 reviews.
Address: Scalby Mills Rd, Scarborough YO12 6RP.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Alpamare
It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,419 reviews.
Address: 28 Burniston Rd, Scarborough YO12 6PH.
Opening hours
Times vary depending on the day, you can find out more on the website.