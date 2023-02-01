News you can trust since 1754
Things to do in Yorkshire with family: Best places to go with children in Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford, Hull, Harrogate and Scarborough

There are lots of things that families can do to occupy their children in Yorkshire - here are the best places.

By Liana Jacob
45 minutes ago

Whether you would like to spend your time in parks, shopping centres and museums in Yorkshire’s busiest cities, or enjoy a quiet, tranquil getaway to a coastal resort, there are so many family-friendly places to visit in the region. In Leeds, parks Roundhay and Temple Newsam have long been popular with locals and visitors alike.

With York’s Roman origins and rich history, the city has attracted lots of tourists from all over the world and it is enclosed by the city’s mediaeval walls, a popular walk. One of its most famous attractions is a narrow mediaeval street called Shambles which is populated with shops, boutiques and tea rooms.

Sheffield, Bradford, Hull, Harrogate and Scarborough are also popular destinations for families looking for a fun day out. TripAdvisor has updated its list of the best things to do in various cities and towns of Yorkshire.

    Kirkstall Abbey. (Pic credit: Steve Riding)

    Best places for families with children to visit in Yorkshire

    Leeds

    Royal Armouries Museum

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,656 reviews.

    The South Wing of Temple Newsam House. Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

    Address: Armouries Dr, Leeds LS10 1LT.

    Opening hours

    Term time from January 3 to February 12:

    Mondays: Closed

    Waterloo Lake, Roundhay Park, Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
    Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

    School holidays from February 13 to February 19:

    Daily: 10am to 5pm

    Roundhay Park

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,550 reviews.

    Address: Mansion Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HH.

    Opening hours

    The Explorer’s cafe at Tropical World is open from 10am to 3pm.

    The Land train starts at roughly 11am and runs every 15 minutes, weather permitting, on Saturdays, Sundays and during school holidays.

    The park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Temple Newsam

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,194 reviews.

    Address: Temple Newsam Rd, Leeds LS15 0AE.

    Opening hours

    House (by tour only):

    Mondays: Closed

    Tuesday to Sunday: 11am to 4pm

    Home Farm:

    Mondays: Closed

    Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

    Kirkstall Abbey

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,201 reviews.

    Address: Abbey Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3EH.

    Opening hours

    Mondays: Closed

    Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

    Bank holiday Mondays: 10am to 4pm

    Tropical World

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,411 reviews.

    Address: Princes Ave, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2ER.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

    Harewood House

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,517 reviews.

    Address: Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds LS17 9LG.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Thursday: Closed

    Friday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

    York

    National Railway Museum

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 18,826 reviews.

    Address: Leeman Rd, York YO26 4XJ.

    Opening hours

    Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

    Wednesday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

    York Castle Museum

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 9,638 reviews.

    Address: Tower St, York YO1 9RY.

    Opening hours

    Mondays: 11am to 5pm

    Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

    Shambles

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 16,017 reviews.

    York City Walls

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 9,834 reviews.

    Address: York YO1 7LJ.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Sunday: 8am to 6pm

    York's Chocolate Story

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 6,465 reviews.

    Address: 3-4 King's Sq, York YO1 7LD.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Sunday: From 10am

    Yorkshire Air Museum

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,870 reviews.

    Address: Halifax Way, Elvington, York YO41 4AU.

    Opening hours

    Winter: 10am to 4pm

    Closed on Wednesdays

    Summer: 10am to 5pm

    Jorvik Viking Centre

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 8,027 reviews.

    Address: 19 Coppergate, York YO1 9WT.

    Opening hours

    January 2 to February 10: 10am to 4pm

    February 11 to 19: 9am to 6pm

    February 20 to 26: 9am to 5pm

    February 16 to March 31: 10am to 5pm

    Museum Gardens

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,144 reviews.

    Address: Museum St, York YO1 7FR.

    Opening hours

    Main gardens (Monday to Sunday): 9am to 6pm

    The Artists’ garden (Monday to Sunday): 10.30am to 4.30pm

    Yorkshire Museum

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,115 reviews.

    Address: Museum Gardens, Museum Street, York YO1 7FR.

    Opening hours

    Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

    Wednesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

    Clifford's Tower

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,289 reviews.

    Address: Tower St, York YO1 9SA.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

    Sheffield

    Tropical Butterfly House

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,428 reviews.

    Address: Woodsetts Rd, North Anston, Sheffield S25 4EQ.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Wednesday: Closed

    Thursdays and Fridays: 11am to 3.30pm

    Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 3.30pm

    Sheffield Botanical Gardens

    It has a rating of four and half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,819 reviews.

    Address: Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN.

    Opening hours

    Last Sunday in October to last Saturday in March:

    Weekdays: 8am to 3.50pm

    Weekends and bank holidays: 10am to 3.50pm

    Sheffield Winter Garden

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,960 reviews.

    Address: 90 Surrey St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2LH.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Saturday: 8am to 8pm

    Sundays: 8am to 6pm

    Graves Park

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 984 reviews.

    Address: Hemsworth Rd, Sheffield S8 8LJ.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Sunday: 9am to 4pm

    Meadowhall Shopping Centre

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,107 reviews.

    Address: Suite 1, The Management, The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield S9 1EP.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Friday: 10am to 9pm

    Saturdays: 9am to 8pm

    Sundays: 11am to 5pm

    The Peace Gardens

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 709 reviews.

    Address: 50 Pinstone St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2HH.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Sunday: 12am to 11.59pm

    Gulliver's Valley Theme Park Resort

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 451 reviews.

    Address: Mansfield Rd, Sheffield S26 5QW.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Sunday: 10.30am to 5pm

    Sheffield Weston Park Museum

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 336 reviews.

    Address: Western Bank, Weston Park Museum, Mushroom Ln, Sheffield S10 2TP.

    Opening hours

    Saturdays and Sundays: 11am to 3pm

    Bradford

    Saltaire Village

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,432 reviews.

    National Science and Media Museum

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,553 reviews.

    Address: Pictureville, Bradford BD1 1NQ.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

    Alhambra Theatre

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,327 reviews.

    Address: Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Wednesday: 10am to 8pm

    Thursdays: 11am to 8pm

    Fridays and Saturdays: 10am to 8pm

    Sundays: 10am to 6pm

    Tong Garden Centre

    It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 879 reviews.

    Address: Tong Garden Centre, Tong Ln, Bradford BD4 0RY.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm

    Sundays: 9.30am to 4pm

    Hull

    Streetlife Museum of Transport

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,461 reviews.

    Address: High St, Hull HU1 1PS.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Saturday: 10am to 4.30pm

    Sundays: 11am to 4pm

    The Deep

    It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 4,825 reviews.

    Address: Tower St, Hull HU1 4DP.

    Opening hours

    January 30 to February 3: 10am to 6pm

    February 4 and 5: 9am to 6pm

    February 6 to 10: 10am to 6pm

    February 11 to 19: 9am to 6pm

    East Park

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,145 reviews.

    Address: Holderness Rd, Hull HU8 8JU.

    Hull & East Riding Museum

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 405 reviews.

    Address: 36 High St, Hull HU1 1NQ.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Saturday: 10am to 4.30pm

    Sundays: 11am to 4pm

    Harrogate

    Brimham Rocks

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,544 reviews.

    Address: Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate HG3 4DW.

    Valley Gardens

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,582 reviews.

    Address: Valley Dr, Harrogate HG1 2SZ.

    Opening hours

    The gardens are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    RHS Garden Harlow Carr

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,919 reviews.

    Address: Crag Ln, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate HG3 1QB.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Sunday: 9.30am to 4pm

    Parthian Climbing

    It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 262 reviews.

    Address: Hornbeam Park Ave, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate HG2 8QT.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Friday: 11am to 10pm

    Saturdays: 10am to 7pm

    Sundays: 10am to 6pm

    Ripley Castle and Gardens

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,056 reviews.

    Address: Ripley, Harrogate HG3 3AY.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

    Harrogate Theatre

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 295 reviews.

    Address: 6 Oxford St, Harrogate HG1 1QF.

    Opening hours

    Mondays: Closed

    Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

    Scarborough

    Peasholm Park

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,194 reviews.

    Address: North Bay, Scarborough YO12 7TR.

    Opening hours

    From January 1 to December 31, 2023: 10am to 4pm

    Scarborough Beach

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,538 reviews.

    Scarborough Castle

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,232 reviews.

    Address: Castle Rd, Scarborough YO11 1HY.

    Opening hours

    Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

    Wednesdays: 10am to 4pm

    Thursdays and Fridays: Closed

    Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 4pm

    Cayton Bay Beach

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 416 reviews.

    Address: Cayton, Scarborough YO11 3NR.

    Scarborough Open Air Theatre

    It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 653 reviews.

    Address: Burniston Rd, Scarborough YO12 6PF.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5pm

    Saturdays: Closed

    Sundays: 12am to 11.59pm

    Sea Life Scarborough

    It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,955 reviews.

    Address: Scalby Mills Rd, Scarborough YO12 6RP.

    Opening hours

    Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

    Alpamare

    It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,419 reviews.

    Address: 28 Burniston Rd, Scarborough YO12 6PH.

    Opening hours

    Times vary depending on the day, you can find out more on the website.

