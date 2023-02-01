There are lots of things that families can do to occupy their children in Yorkshire - here are the best places.

Whether you would like to spend your time in parks, shopping centres and museums in Yorkshire’s busiest cities, or enjoy a quiet, tranquil getaway to a coastal resort, there are so many family-friendly places to visit in the region. In Leeds, parks Roundhay and Temple Newsam have long been popular with locals and visitors alike.

With York’s Roman origins and rich history, the city has attracted lots of tourists from all over the world and it is enclosed by the city’s mediaeval walls, a popular walk. One of its most famous attractions is a narrow mediaeval street called Shambles which is populated with shops, boutiques and tea rooms.

Sheffield, Bradford, Hull, Harrogate and Scarborough are also popular destinations for families looking for a fun day out. TripAdvisor has updated its list of the best things to do in various cities and towns of Yorkshire.

Kirkstall Abbey. (Pic credit: Steve Riding)

Leeds

Royal Armouries Museum

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 4,656 reviews.

The South Wing of Temple Newsam House. Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Address: Armouries Dr, Leeds LS10 1LT.

Opening hours

Term time from January 3 to February 12:

Mondays: Closed

Waterloo Lake, Roundhay Park, Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

School holidays from February 13 to February 19:

Daily: 10am to 5pm

Roundhay Park

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,550 reviews.

Address: Mansion Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HH.

Opening hours

The Explorer’s cafe at Tropical World is open from 10am to 3pm.

The Land train starts at roughly 11am and runs every 15 minutes, weather permitting, on Saturdays, Sundays and during school holidays.

The park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Temple Newsam

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,194 reviews.

Address: Temple Newsam Rd, Leeds LS15 0AE.

Opening hours

House (by tour only):

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: 11am to 4pm

Home Farm:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Kirkstall Abbey

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,201 reviews.

Address: Abbey Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3EH.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Bank holiday Mondays: 10am to 4pm

Tropical World

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,411 reviews.

Address: Princes Ave, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2ER.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Harewood House

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,517 reviews.

Address: Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds LS17 9LG.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: Closed

Friday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

York

National Railway Museum

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 18,826 reviews.

Address: Leeman Rd, York YO26 4XJ.

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

York Castle Museum

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 9,638 reviews.

Address: Tower St, York YO1 9RY.

Opening hours

Mondays: 11am to 5pm

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Shambles

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 16,017 reviews.

York City Walls

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 9,834 reviews.

Address: York YO1 7LJ.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 8am to 6pm

York's Chocolate Story

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 6,465 reviews.

Address: 3-4 King's Sq, York YO1 7LD.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: From 10am

Yorkshire Air Museum

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,870 reviews.

Address: Halifax Way, Elvington, York YO41 4AU.

Opening hours

Winter: 10am to 4pm

Closed on Wednesdays

Summer: 10am to 5pm

Jorvik Viking Centre

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 8,027 reviews.

Address: 19 Coppergate, York YO1 9WT.

Opening hours

January 2 to February 10: 10am to 4pm

February 11 to 19: 9am to 6pm

February 20 to 26: 9am to 5pm

February 16 to March 31: 10am to 5pm

Museum Gardens

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,144 reviews.

Address: Museum St, York YO1 7FR.

Opening hours

Main gardens (Monday to Sunday): 9am to 6pm

The Artists’ garden (Monday to Sunday): 10.30am to 4.30pm

Yorkshire Museum

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,115 reviews.

Address: Museum Gardens, Museum Street, York YO1 7FR.

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Clifford's Tower

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,289 reviews.

Address: Tower St, York YO1 9SA.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Sheffield

Tropical Butterfly House

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,428 reviews.

Address: Woodsetts Rd, North Anston, Sheffield S25 4EQ.

Opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: Closed

Thursdays and Fridays: 11am to 3.30pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 3.30pm

Sheffield Botanical Gardens

It has a rating of four and half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,819 reviews.

Address: Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN.

Opening hours

Last Sunday in October to last Saturday in March:

Weekdays: 8am to 3.50pm

Weekends and bank holidays: 10am to 3.50pm

Sheffield Winter Garden

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,960 reviews.

Address: 90 Surrey St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2LH.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 8am to 8pm

Sundays: 8am to 6pm

Graves Park

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 984 reviews.

Address: Hemsworth Rd, Sheffield S8 8LJ.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 4pm

Meadowhall Shopping Centre

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 2,107 reviews.

Address: Suite 1, The Management, The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield S9 1EP.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 10am to 9pm

Saturdays: 9am to 8pm

Sundays: 11am to 5pm

The Peace Gardens

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 709 reviews.

Address: 50 Pinstone St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2HH.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 12am to 11.59pm

Gulliver's Valley Theme Park Resort

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 451 reviews.

Address: Mansfield Rd, Sheffield S26 5QW.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 10.30am to 5pm

Sheffield Weston Park Museum

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 336 reviews.

Address: Western Bank, Weston Park Museum, Mushroom Ln, Sheffield S10 2TP.

Opening hours

Saturdays and Sundays: 11am to 3pm

Bradford

Saltaire Village

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,432 reviews.

National Science and Media Museum

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,553 reviews.

Address: Pictureville, Bradford BD1 1NQ.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Alhambra Theatre

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,327 reviews.

Address: Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ.

Opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: 10am to 8pm

Thursdays: 11am to 8pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 10am to 8pm

Sundays: 10am to 6pm

Tong Garden Centre

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 879 reviews.

Address: Tong Garden Centre, Tong Ln, Bradford BD4 0RY.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm

Sundays: 9.30am to 4pm

Hull

Streetlife Museum of Transport

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,461 reviews.

Address: High St, Hull HU1 1PS.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 4.30pm

Sundays: 11am to 4pm

The Deep

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 4,825 reviews.

Address: Tower St, Hull HU1 4DP.

Opening hours

January 30 to February 3: 10am to 6pm

February 4 and 5: 9am to 6pm

February 6 to 10: 10am to 6pm

February 11 to 19: 9am to 6pm

East Park

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,145 reviews.

Address: Holderness Rd, Hull HU8 8JU.

Hull & East Riding Museum

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 405 reviews.

Address: 36 High St, Hull HU1 1NQ.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 4.30pm

Sundays: 11am to 4pm

Harrogate

Brimham Rocks

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,544 reviews.

Address: Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge, Harrogate HG3 4DW.

Valley Gardens

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,582 reviews.

Address: Valley Dr, Harrogate HG1 2SZ.

Opening hours

The gardens are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,919 reviews.

Address: Crag Ln, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate HG3 1QB.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 9.30am to 4pm

Parthian Climbing

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 262 reviews.

Address: Hornbeam Park Ave, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate HG2 8QT.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 11am to 10pm

Saturdays: 10am to 7pm

Sundays: 10am to 6pm

Ripley Castle and Gardens

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,056 reviews.

Address: Ripley, Harrogate HG3 3AY.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Harrogate Theatre

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 295 reviews.

Address: 6 Oxford St, Harrogate HG1 1QF.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Scarborough

Peasholm Park

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,194 reviews.

Address: North Bay, Scarborough YO12 7TR.

Opening hours

From January 1 to December 31, 2023: 10am to 4pm

Scarborough Beach

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,538 reviews.

Scarborough Castle

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,232 reviews.

Address: Castle Rd, Scarborough YO11 1HY.

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesdays: 10am to 4pm

Thursdays and Fridays: Closed

Saturdays and Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Cayton Bay Beach

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 416 reviews.

Address: Cayton, Scarborough YO11 3NR.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 653 reviews.

Address: Burniston Rd, Scarborough YO12 6PF.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5pm

Saturdays: Closed

Sundays: 12am to 11.59pm

Sea Life Scarborough

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,955 reviews.

Address: Scalby Mills Rd, Scarborough YO12 6RP.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Alpamare

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,419 reviews.

Address: 28 Burniston Rd, Scarborough YO12 6PH.

Opening hours

