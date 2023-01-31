There are lots of things you can do in the Yorkshire Dales throughout February this year.

From stargazing at the Dark Skies Festival to cave exploration, the Yorkshire Dales will be hosting a variety of events that overlook the beautiful limestone caves, countryside and vast trails for running enthusiasts. Yorkshire Dales regularly attracts visitors from far and wide, especially for its rolling hills and ancient caves.

In 2019, the Yorkshire Dales brought in a total of 4.7 million visitors, made up from 4.2 million visitors a day and 0.7 million overnight visitors. The visitors during this year contributed £374 to the local economy and increased employment by around 4,400 full time positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have looked at the most interesting events in the Yorkshire Dales throughout February.

Most Popular

Stump Cross Caverns. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Events and activities in the Yorkshire Dales throughout February

Dark Skies Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: Wednesday, February 22

Location: Horton In Ribblesdale.

Time: 6pm to 10pm

Price: £40

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s on: There will be stargazing, observing the Milky Way, an evening hike on one of the Dark Skies Night Hikes in the Dales which are guided by Mark Reid, an experienced Mountain Leader who is well-versed in the Dales.

Dark Skies Festival – Planets Needle Felting Workshop

Date: Sunday, February 12

Location: Dales Countryside Museum, Station Yard, Hawes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: 10am to 3pm

Price: £53

What’s on: You can make your own set of nine artistic felt solar system planets to be hung as a garland. During this session, you will learn how to use felting needles to sew your own wool and create different size baubles to represent the planets of the solar system. Lunch will also be provided

Bike and Pizza Planet Party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: Wednesday, February 15

Location: Stage 1 Cycles, Station Yard, Burtersett Road, Hawes.

Time: 3pm to 5pm

Price: £10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s on: You can observe the stars and planets and end the event by returning to the Firebox Cafe for a planet pizza making session. It is appropriate for beginner cyclists and all activities will be undertaken in a traffic free site.

Explore Caving

Date: Various dates from February 13 to 28

Location: Various locations in the north and south of the Dales including Long Churns, Upper Long Churns and Wilsons Cave, Crackpot Cave, Runscar and Thistle, Great Douk, Yordas Cave, Browgill Cave and Dow Cave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duration: 3 hours

Price: £54 per person

What’s on: This event is perfect for thrill seekers and adventurers, though novices are also welcome and you will be captivated by passage ways, underground waterfalls, fossils, stalactites, stalagmites, flow stones and much more. The experience will be led by a highly experienced and qualified instructor. You will be provider with a helmet, head torch, caving belt, knee pads and wellies.

Valentine’s Night, Leyburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Location: Fairhursts at Berrys Cafe and Farm Shop, Swinithwaite, Leyburn.

Time: 7pm to 10pm

Price: £80 per couple

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s on: The cafe will be serving an incredible romantic three course meal for two with a candlelit setting. You will be greeted with nibbles and freshly baked homemade bread on arrival.

Settle Half Marathon

Date: Sunday, February 26

Location: Settle Swimming Pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Distance: Half marathon and other events: 10K and 10M

Time: Starts at 9am

Price: £29

Exploring the Winter Night Skies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: Saturday, February 25

Location: Stump Cross Caverns.

Time: 7pm

Price: £25 for adults and £22.50 for children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s on: Join astronomers Martin Whipp and Chris Higgins from Lime Tree Observatory in Grewelthorpe for a presentation of the fascinating secrets of the night sky over the Yorkshire Dales. Depending on weather conditions, high quality telescopes will be available to experience some of the key objects in the sky. It is advisable to bring warm clothes as well as binoculars.

Underground Mammoth Cream Tea

Date: Various dates to choose from in February until the 26th and except February 6 and 7

Location: Stump Cross Caverns

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: Times vary depending on the date.

Price: £22 per person