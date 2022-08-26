Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its beautiful limestone caves, rolling hills and gorgeous valleys, the Yorkshire Dales has often attracted visitors from far and wide, particularly for its hiking trails and soothing waterfalls.

In 2016, 3.8 million people visited the Yorkshire Dales National Park, which was founded in 1954.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walking routes within the Dales take hikers by the picturesque villages and small towns including Kirkby Lonsdale, Hawes, Appletreewick, Masham, Clapham, Long Preston and Malham.

Most Popular

A field of buttercups in front of Bolton castle in Wensleydale. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

So it’s no surprise that various areas of the Yorkshire Dales are hosting fun and child-friendly events.

Here are the eight events taking place in the Dales in August 2022.

Mary Queen of Scots - Family Event , Bolton Castle

Bolton Castle’s Mary Queen of Scots event is back - this time across two days. During this event, ‘Mary’ will talk about her history and the Scrope family living at Bolton Castle.

On August 6, 2022, the event will start at 10.30am and end at 2.15pm.

On August 7, 2022, the event will take place from 1pm to 5pm

You can buy tickets by visiting the Bolton Castle website.

Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

There are many Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge events taking place between April and October every year.

You can either book as an individual or a group size of your choice. The Challenge begins at 6am in Chapel le Dale with free parking provided for participants. The walking path will be anti-clockwise: Ingleborough, then Pen-y-Ghent and Whernside last, finishing at the same place at roughly 6pm.

This month, the event will take place on August 6, August 27 and August 28.

You can buy tickets by visiting the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge website.

Hands-on History - Archaeological Finds, Hawes

This is the perfect event to take your children for them to have an enjoyable - yet educational - time.

Visitors will look at archaeological finds and discoveries and will take place in the Dales Countryside Museum on August 12 from 1pm to 4pm.

You can buy tickets by visiting the Dales Countryside Museum website.

Living History Weekend at Bolton Castle

Bolton Castle will also host an event educating its guests about the turbulent history of the Wars of the Roses.

The event takes place across two days - August 13 and August 14 from 10am to 5pm.

For tickets, visit the Bolton Castle website.

Yorkshire Scarecrow Festival, Kettlewell

The Kettlewell Scarecrow Festival is back and will run between August 13 and August 21 this year.

There will be scarecrows, delicious cakes and hopefully some good weather to top off the event.

You only need to pay £3 for a parking space and £1 for a trail sheet and you’re set.

Yorkshire Dales Festival, Giggleswick

With trail runs and walks on offer at the Yorkshire Dales Festival, there’s so much to explore as the setting will show the beautifully dramatic landscape of the Yorkshire Dales.

The event will start in Settle from 7.30am on August 21 and will end that same day at 5pm.

You can take part in the event by visiting the Yorkshire Dales Festival website.

August Bank Holiday Craft Fair, Hawes

Across three days from August 27 to August 29, Wensleydale Craft Fairs will host a August bank holiday fair and will be open each day between 10am and 4.30pm.

The event will feature hand-made crafts created by exhibitors; these crafts will include wood products, calligraphy, hand-made bags, cards, knitwear, toys, studio pottery, metalwork and photography.

Admission is free.

Swinifest 2022 at Fairhursts at Berry’s, Leyburn

At this event there will be live music, a bar, food, wine, cocktails and a BBQ.

It will take place on Sunday, August 28 from 2pm.