Two Yorkshire body confidence campaigners are calling for women aged 40 and over to join them on the beach at Scarborough to take part in a photoshoot later this month highlighting the underrepresentation of women in midlife and beyond in fashion and swimwear modelling and marketing.

Model and body confidence activist Rachel Peru, and Tina Boden, who is the founder of the Making Midlife Matter Collective and an advocate for micro and independent businesses (and Mrs North Yorkshire Galaxy UK for 2024/25), have teamed up to urge women aged over 40 to gather for what promises to be a very special and empowering photoshoot at 11am on the beach on Friday, June 20 (the eve of the Summer Solstice).

“AWWA – pronounced ‘Our’ – is about celebrating the beauty of all bodies and saying unapologetically, ‘This is who I am, and I am enough’,” says Tina. “It’s about visibility, confidence, and creating space for women to be seen and heard.”

The photos will be taken by Mary Davies Photography. Rachel says: “Those joining us are invited to wear swimwear or clothes that make them feel confident and comfortable.”

In a recent body confidence survey, conducted by Rachel, among more than 200 women aged 40 and over, 72 per cent said they did not feel represented on the high street.

When asked to rate their body confidence on a scale of 1 to 10, 68 per cent scored themselves a 5 or below, and 24 per cent reported that low body confidence significantly affected their daily lives, while 5 per cent said it had such a huge impact that it prevented them from taking part in everyday activities such as going to the beach, swimming, or exercising in public.

“These numbers are heartbreaking, but they also fuel our determination,” says Rachel. “This event is about reclaiming joy, confidence and community — reminding women that we are not invisible, and we don’t need permission to take up space.”

Rachel first became a successful model in her mid 40s, and now takes part in fashion, swimwear and lingerie shoots across the world. She also is part of Find Your Midlife Magic, which stages informative, inspirational and confidence-boosting events for women in Yorkshire.

In May last year, Tina was invited by Rachel to walk in the My Generation Runway Show during York Fashion Week, and jumped at the chance to try something new. She has since modelled swimwear and lingerie for Sheer Bliss, a campaign that was featured in the Yorkshire Post Magazine.

The AWWA on Scarborough beach event will be intentionally simple and welcoming, promise the hosts, and will run as follows:

Arrival at 11am. Photoshoot from 11:30am to 12noon. Bring your own picnic for an afternoon of connection, conversation, and community-building for those who want to enjoy the afternoon on the beach. The event is free and open to all women aged 40 and over.

AWWA marks the start of a wider campaign to challenge ageism, promote self-acceptance, and support women in living boldly and confidently — at every age, in every body.

Instagram: @AWWA_AcceptingWhoWeAre