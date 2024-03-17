Thunder Day 2024: Amazing photos show large crowds watch the Nimrod in excitement as the jet fires up its engines at Yorkshire Air Museum

The Nimrod jet fired up its engines at Yorkshire Air Museum for Thunder Day this weekend - here are the best photos from events.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 17th Mar 2024, 11:56 GMT

The event was held at Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The Thunder Day display saw the Nimrod jet, a maritime patrol aircraft, ignite its engines while large crowds watched on.

Here are some of the best photos from the event.

Crowds watched as the Nimrod fired up its jet engines.

1. Thunder Day 2024

Crowds watched as the Nimrod fired up its jet engines. Photo: Simon Hulme

Just like last year’s event, this year was very popular.

2. Thunder Day 2024

Just like last year’s event, this year was very popular. Photo: Simon Hulme

Thomas Davis aged 6 from Rotherham dressed up for the event.

3. Thunder Day 2024

Thomas Davis aged 6 from Rotherham dressed up for the event. Photo: Simon Hulme

Crowds took pictures on their phones of the Nimrod.

4. Thunder Day 2024

Crowds took pictures on their phones of the Nimrod. Photo: Simon Hulme

