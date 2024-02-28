Thunder Day 2024 at Yorkshire Air Museum: Popular Yorkshire event to allow visitors to see and hear some of their favourite aircraft come to life and fire up their engines including Victor tanker and Dakota paratrooper
The event will take place at the Yorkshire Air Museum based in Elvington on Saturday, March 16, 2024. An adult ticket costs £20, a child ticket costs £10 and free entry for carers or children under the age of four.
The Thunder Day is a chance for visitors to hear and see some of the museum’s iconic aircraft fire up their engines. After a successful event in October 2023 where more than 900 people attended, marketing and communications manager at Yorkshire Air Museum, Jerry Ibbotson, expects this year’s event to be ‘extremely popular’.
“The day is likely to include the mighty Victor tanker, the equally huge Nimrod submarine chaser (the size of an airliner), the more petite Jet Provost trainer and possibly one of our Buccaneers (though this is not confirmed, due to technical reasons),” he said.
“These are the jets; in the world of propellor driven aircraft, we’re aiming to run our iconic Dakota paratrooper aircraft, our Devon, our SE5A biplane and the tiny Kitten (also a biplane).
“We’ll have details of the schedule nearer the day, but it should be a great event for aviation buffs.
“Normally ticketing does not apply on Thunder Day, visitors will need to buy a special ticket. This is due to the cost of running the aircraft. It is a good idea to book online via our website as it may well sell out once again.”
