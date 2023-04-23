All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
13 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening
10 minutes ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
1 hour ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
2 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
2 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
2 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo

Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival 2023: When is the Whitby event? The popular goth music festival returns to the Yorkshire coast during spring for the first time in four years

This will be the first time in four years that the Yorkshire coast event Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival will take place for a spring gathering

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:19 BST

The popular goth event, which is entirely separate from Whitby Goth Weekend, will be held across three days where visitors can embrace the gothic culture with alternative music, dress up and an opportunity to socialise with people who share similar interests. A true celebration of all things gothic, Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival invites you back to the coastal town that inspired Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula and was first established in 2018.

There will be an international line-up that serves a broad variety of sub-genres and tastes and in its first announcement, Tomorrow’s Ghosts has locked in an exclusive headline performance on the Friday from the cult darkwave band Cold Cave. The band’s career has been established as long-running luminaries of the underground 15 years into their music journey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The next day on Saturday, visitors can expect a musical appearance from Yorkshire-formed band New Model Army who will be continuing the celebrations for their 43rd anniversary in seismic style. Similar to previous years, Tomorrow’s Ghosts will also be offering choice club nights into the early hours.

Most Popular
    A fishing boat returns back to Whitby harbour. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)A fishing boat returns back to Whitby harbour. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
    A fishing boat returns back to Whitby harbour. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

    When is Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival 2023?

    The three-day goth event will take over Whitby Pavilion and will be returning for its first spring gathering in four years following a demand for tickets for last year’s Halloween event.

    The festival will take place from 6.30pm on Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30, 2023.

    Who is in the line-up for Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival 2023?

    Friday, April 28

    Cold Cave

    Very Special Guests:

    Christian Death

    The Rose of Avalanche

    Siberia and Club Night: Carpe Noctum

    Saturday, April 29

    New Model Army

    Very Special Guests:

    Lebanon Hanover

    IST IST

    The Nosferatu

    Related topics:WhitbyYorkshireBram StokerWhitby Pavilion