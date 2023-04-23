This will be the first time in four years that the Yorkshire coast event Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival will take place for a spring gathering

The popular goth event, which is entirely separate from Whitby Goth Weekend, will be held across three days where visitors can embrace the gothic culture with alternative music, dress up and an opportunity to socialise with people who share similar interests. A true celebration of all things gothic, Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival invites you back to the coastal town that inspired Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula and was first established in 2018.

There will be an international line-up that serves a broad variety of sub-genres and tastes and in its first announcement, Tomorrow’s Ghosts has locked in an exclusive headline performance on the Friday from the cult darkwave band Cold Cave. The band’s career has been established as long-running luminaries of the underground 15 years into their music journey.

The next day on Saturday, visitors can expect a musical appearance from Yorkshire-formed band New Model Army who will be continuing the celebrations for their 43rd anniversary in seismic style. Similar to previous years, Tomorrow’s Ghosts will also be offering choice club nights into the early hours.

When is Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival 2023?

The three-day goth event will take over Whitby Pavilion and will be returning for its first spring gathering in four years following a demand for tickets for last year’s Halloween event.

The festival will take place from 6.30pm on Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Who is in the line-up for Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival 2023?

Friday, April 28

Cold Cave

Very Special Guests:

Christian Death

The Rose of Avalanche

Siberia and Club Night: Carpe Noctum

Saturday, April 29

New Model Army

Very Special Guests:

Lebanon Hanover

IST IST