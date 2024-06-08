Tractor Fest 2024: The best photographs from the popular festival at Newby Hall, Ripon

Tractor Fest returned to Yorkshire this weekend.

The popular event is being held at Newby Hall on June 8 to June 9.

Every year the show introduces more than 1,600 exhibits and 12,000 visitors flock to Newby Hall grounds where the event is held.

Simon Hulme went to capture the best from the festival.

Tractor Festival at Newby Hall Ripon.

Tractor Festival at Newby Hall Ripon.

Spectators watch Tractor Fest 2024.

Spectators watch Tractor Fest 2024.

A view from a mirror at Tractor Fest 2024.

A view from a mirror at Tractor Fest 2024.

The first Tractor Fest took place 17 years ago and has since grown in size and popularity, attracting tractor and engine enthusiasts from all over the country.

The first Tractor Fest took place 17 years ago and has since grown in size and popularity, attracting tractor and engine enthusiasts from all over the country.

