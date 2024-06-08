The popular event is being held at Newby Hall on June 8 to June 9.
Every year the show introduces more than 1,600 exhibits and 12,000 visitors flock to Newby Hall grounds where the event is held.
Simon Hulme went to capture the best from the festival.
1. Tractor Fest 2024
Tractor Festival at Newby Hall Ripon .Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Tractor Fest 2024
Spectators watch Tractor Fest 2024. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Tractor Festival at Newby Hall Ripon .Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 8th June 2024
A view from a mirror at Tractor Fest 2024. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Tractor Fest 2024
The first Tractor Fest took place 17 years ago and has since grown in size and popularity, attracting tractor and engine enthusiasts from all over the country. Photo: Simon Hulme