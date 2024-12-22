Weetons Food Hall: ‘I went to a surprising breakfast with Santa’
Over the years I've seen Santa in many guises.
I’ve seen it all from the bad - a lanky Santa sitting shivering in a decorated shed bearing some bouncing balls as gifts, an experience clearly just to make quick cash - to the good - a Santa in the midst of a winter wonderland style trail.
I've now realised that these were the supporting acts to what I've experienced this year. Quite possibly some of the best Santa experiences. The bearded man has clearly stepped it up a notch with his grottos.
I went to a very “boujee” (as the kids would say) breakfast with Santa at Weetons in Harrogate.
The food hall, home, and garden centre has been open a year with regular events taking place. This Christmas it has been wreath making for the adults and breakfast with Santa for the families.
With a young brood at home, the latter was on the Christmas to do list. I didn’t fancy wrestling a toddler with some ivy leaves - as much as I adore a wreath making session.
Weetons is a destination store. It has the ultimate ‘ladies who lunch’ vibe going on, so how would I fare with tweens and a riotous toddler?
Rather than being crammed together on small plastic tables and chairs this was very much for the whole family - style, comfort and luxury.
In my head it is how I would have my home in that Christmas film alpine lodge-style.
We had our own table for our family. Elves welcomed us in and served us drinks, fresh pastries and a fruit salad.
While we were enjoying our food, Santa arrived. Even Santa had seemingly had a swanky makeover.
He was brilliant at interacting with the two groups of people. Santa did a few magic tricks before we were served up Full English breakfasts.
The breakfasts were made up of locally sourced produce. We had elves waiting on us and Santa entertaining us. There was none of the usual carnage.
It was then storytime before Santa handed out presents.
The children all sat on the floor as Santa read a novel from his huge book. It was all very idyllic.
Filter coffee, freshly squeezed orange juice and a farmhouse breakfast with no plastic cutlery in sight.
This really was the antithesis of most of the Christmas events I’ve endured with kids.
