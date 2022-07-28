Weighton Wolds Rotary Club’s very popular Classic Car Show will take place in Shiptonthorpe next month

Weighton Wolds Rotary Club’s Classic Car Show will take place at Langlands Garden Centre, Shiptonthorpe.

The popular event will take place on Sunday, August 28 and Monday, August 29 to raise funds for the York Against Cancer charity.

Organisers are expecting between 80 and 100 classic cars to be on display daily over the two-day event, including rare pre-war MGs and a 1908 Renault, plus various Austins and Rileys.

Classic car enthusiast and Weighton Wolds Rotary Club member John Ducker is looking forward to the event.

He said: “We’re very pleased with the calibre of classic cars that we attract to our shows.

“We are looking forward to this year’s event and to welcoming classic cars from East, West and South Yorkshire.

“Over the years, our classic car shows have raised over £15,000 for cancer and Alzheimer’s charities, so we’re hopeful that this event will raise a significant amount of money to help York Against Cancer to fund its vital work.

“We’ve always got room to display more cars, so if you’re a classic car owner and would like to join us on either or both days, please email me at [email protected]”

All are welcome at the show and entry is by donation.

Weighton Wolds Rotary Club became a chartered group in 2014 and its 48 members have raised £97,200 since the club’s inception.

The club raises raise funds for both specific charities and for its own charity account.

Earlier this year, the team organised a specific event for Ukraine which raised £22,000.