Wellington Place Zone to host space themed extravaganza for Light Night 2024

As part of Light Night Leeds 2024, an annual celebration illuminating the city and the largest of its kind in the UK, the Wellington Place Zone is set to be bigger and better than ever, with a galaxy of events.

The thriving urban quarter will be home to a cosmic line-up of space-themed activities to celebrate the 20th edition of Light Night Leeds on Thursday 24th and Friday 25th October.

The incredible line-up of light art installations includes Halo, a series of interactive musical towers which detect and respond to people’s movement, becoming louder the closer you get, as well as Celestial Sound, an interactive digital sound and light sculpture inspired by cosmic clouds and nebulas.

The event marks The Moon Palace’s second appearance in the city

Plus, The Moon Palace, a former school bus adorned with colourful nebulae inspired by Leeds-born engineer John Smeaton, offers visitors a chance to stargaze using a telescope and radio dish. The event marks The Moon Palace’s second appearance in the city after becoming a hugely popular feature of the Leeds 2023 year of culture. Visitors will be able to book a 30-minute slot, with a maximum of 12 people per session.

Elsewhere, Wellington Place will host its legendary silent disco in the newly opened Wagon Lifting Hoist, which underwent a major restoration programme earlier in the year. The free, family-friendly silent disco will bring visitors together through music led by two DJs, featuring a lively playlist.

Free face painting will also be available, as well as the opportunity to attend family friendly creative workshops where visitors can join Leeds-based artist Rhian Cooke to explore the different kinds of lights we see at night.

The Wellington Place Zone continues on to the viaduct, where The Junction will host Globoscope, an immersive installation featuring over 200 luminous spheres. It will also showcase REFLECT, a light installation by Emma Gasson from the SHINE Emerging Artist Programme, which explores how light interacts with moving water.

Celestial Sound is an interactive digital sound and light sculpture inspired by cosmic clouds

For those looking to grab a bite during an evening of exploration, local favourites Mexican Pilgrim and 7 Star Flag will offer street food, along with special deals from bars and restaurants such as Veeno, Hoist House, Good Luck Club, and Mad Frans. Plus, 50 hot chocolates will be given away each night at Sociable Folk Cafe.

Sarah Limbert, Marketing Manager at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring and hosting the Wellington Place Zone for the third year. The feedback from previous years has been brilliant, and this year we plan to make it bigger and better than ever, with some breathtaking out of this world light installations, a range of fun, free activities, and by opening the doors of our Wagon Lifting Hoist for a brand-new use – a disco!

“The Wellington Place zone is a traffic free setting, just five minutes’ walk from the train station, making it the perfect place for people looking to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the stunning spectacle of Light Night.”

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “Light Night is always one of the most anticipated and popular events in the city’s cultural calendar, bringing hundreds of thousands of people and families into the heart of Leeds each year to enjoy what is always a truly magical spectacle.

“The event also exemplifies the power of arts and culture to inspire, capture imaginations and unite people and communities for what is a positive and memorable shared experience.

“Since it began, Light Night has gone from strength to strength, getting bigger and better and making a huge difference to our city. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to celebrate what will be a very special landmark for everyone in Leeds.”

Light Night Leeds 2024 takes place across the city on the October 24 and 25, 2024 from 6pm to 10pm.