WHAT’S ON: New café session launching in Knaresborough for Parkinson’s carers

A new social group for people who care for loved ones living with Parkinson’s is launching in Knaresborough.

Starting on August 6, the new Parkinson’s UK café session will be held at the Centre on Gracious Street, Knaresborough from 10am on the first Tuesday of each month. The café welcomes anyone caring for a loved one who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and it is hoped it will complement the existing Parkinson’s café in Knaresborough for people living with the condition.

The Parkinson’s café members meet every third Tuesday of each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer for North Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We know that getting a Parkinson’s diagnosis can be a worry, both for people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones, who often provide their day-to-day care. This new social meeting in Knaresborough will allow those carers space to speak to people who are dealing with similar challenges.

A new social group for people who care for loved ones living with Parkinson’s in Knaresborough

“We understand that caring responsibilities come first, so the group is open as a drop in. There is no expectation that people will be able to make it every month, but there will always be a cup of tea and a friendly face waiting.”

Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological condition for which there currently is no cure. The main symptoms of the condition are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, although there are more than 40 symptoms.

For more information about the café, contact Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer for North Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK on 020 796 33 666.

ENDS

Media enquiries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information please contact Katie Kensit, Media and PR Officer at Parkinson’s UK, 020 7963 9311 or [email protected]

About Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s UK

Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Around 153,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s, including 12,277 in Yorkshire and Humber.

We are Parkinson's UK. Here for everyone affected by the condition. Funding research into the most promising treatments, taking us closer to a cure every day. Fighting for fair treatment and better services.