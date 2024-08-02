WHAT’S ON: New café session launching in Knaresborough for Parkinson’s carers
Starting on August 6, the new Parkinson’s UK café session will be held at the Centre on Gracious Street, Knaresborough from 10am on the first Tuesday of each month. The café welcomes anyone caring for a loved one who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and it is hoped it will complement the existing Parkinson’s café in Knaresborough for people living with the condition.
The Parkinson’s café members meet every third Tuesday of each month.
Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer for North Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We know that getting a Parkinson’s diagnosis can be a worry, both for people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones, who often provide their day-to-day care. This new social meeting in Knaresborough will allow those carers space to speak to people who are dealing with similar challenges.
“We understand that caring responsibilities come first, so the group is open as a drop in. There is no expectation that people will be able to make it every month, but there will always be a cup of tea and a friendly face waiting.”
Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological condition for which there currently is no cure. The main symptoms of the condition are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, although there are more than 40 symptoms.
For more information about the café, contact Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer for North Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK on 020 796 33 666.
ENDS
Media enquiries
For more information please contact Katie Kensit, Media and PR Officer at Parkinson’s UK, 020 7963 9311 or [email protected]
About Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s UK
Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.
Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Around 153,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s, including 12,277 in Yorkshire and Humber.
We are Parkinson's UK. Here for everyone affected by the condition. Funding research into the most promising treatments, taking us closer to a cure every day. Fighting for fair treatment and better services.
Further information, advice and support is available on our website,www.parkinsons.org.uk or our free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.