WHAT’S ON: Parkinson’s UK Whitby café session moving to new venue

A new Parkinson’s UK café session for people affected by the condition is launching in Whitby on August 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Parkinson’s UK Whitby Café will take place at Calla Café at the Eastside Community Centre on the third Tuesday of each month, between 11am and 12.30pm, replacing the café that ran at Whitby Golf Club. The café is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and their families and friends, for a cuppa and a chat.

The Calla Café is operated by Dalewood Trust, which has been supporting people with learning disabilities in the Whitby area for over 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK says: “Our Parkinson’s Cafés are organised and run by volunteers who are dedicated to providing support for people living with Parkinson’s in their community. They offer a safe space for people to come together, share their experiences, and make lasting friendships. Some of our members have described attending a Parkinson’s Café as life changing.

A new Parkinson’s UK café session for people affected by the condition is launching in Whitby

“The Whitby Parkinson’s Café will be hosted in Calla Café, which is operated by Dalewood Trust, which has been supporting people with learning disabilities in the Whitby area for over 40 years.”

Rebecca adds: “We are delighted to be able to support Dalewood Trust and the work they do as a result of this move.”

Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological condition for which there currently is no cure. The main symptoms of the condition are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, although there are more than 40 symptoms.

For more information about the new café session, please call Rebecca Craft on 020 796 33666.