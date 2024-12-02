Pop punk chart toppers Busted and classical vocal superstars Il Divo have joined the summer line-up for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

BRIT Award-winners Busted head to the historic Halifax venue on Friday July 4 for an unmissable show while multi-platinum selling crossover progenitors Il Divo will delight their fans with a show in The Piece Hall’s iconic open-air courtyard on Sunday July 27.

Busted will be joined by specials guests, North West indie rockers Muddy Elephant and rising indie stars Soap, while Il Divo will welcome English soprano Laura Wright as their very special guest.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 9am on Friday December 6 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

It is hard to imagine that it has been 22 years since Busted first bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single What I Go To School For.

It kickstarted a succession of hits for the trio, including the Number One smashes Crashed The Wedding, Who’s David, Thunderbirds Are Go, You Said No and the Top 3 singles Year 3000, Air Hostess and Sleeping With The Light On.

Busted’s many successes spread far beyond the singles charts.

They have won two BRIT Awards – Best Pop Act and Best British Breakthrough – and multiple sold-out arena tours have seen them sell more than two million tickets.

Twenty years of life, music, and brotherhood have only enlivened, enhanced, and enriched Il Divo.

Since 2004, they have been a phenomenon buoyed by downright athletic displays of vocal prowess, unforgettable gigs around the world, and an indefinable magic between them.

They have sold 30 million-plus records worldwide, scored 50 Number One hits, and earned 160 Gold and Platinum records across 35 countries.

Life changed when Il Divo co-founder Carlos Marín died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining bandmates – Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard and David Miller – paid homage to their fallen brother with the Greatest Hits Tour in 2022. Steven LaBrie stepped in as a guest baritone on the road only for Urs, Sébastien, and David to welcome him as a full member a year later.

The Piece Hall’s historic courtyard will be all-seated for the Il Divo show with standing tickets at the rear of the venue and on the balcony.

The shows are presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Tompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Yet more proof we really do have something for everyone this year, with two more amazing announcements.

“I cannot wait to welcome Il Divo. Our stunning courtyard, those beautiful views and their astonishing voices – what a combination. A spectacular show awaits us!

“And what can I say about Busted, I think they’ve been requested more than any other act this year. An absolutely huge show. Get ready to bounce Halifax!”