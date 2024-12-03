Who is playing at The Piece Hall in Halifax in 2025: Australian stars announced to next summer's gig line-up

Australian blues-rock sensations The Teskey Brothers are heading to Halifax next summer for a headline date at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Soulful siblings Josh and Sam Teskey have just enjoyed their biggest European tour to-date and they cannot wait to return to the UK to headline The Piece Hall’s iconic open-air courtyard on Sunday, June 29.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 6 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Josh and Sam and their explosive seven-piece band have garnered a cult-like global following over the past five years on the strength of their remarkable live shows and rich catalogue of songs that hark back to another time in music.

Forming in 2008, The Teskey Brothers got their start as busking and playing at parties, before moving on to larger venues.

Their debut album Half Mile Harvest was released in 2017, and subsequently topped the Australian independent albums charts.

They've released two more studio LPs since, the most recent 2023’s The Winding Way, which found commercial and critical success and claimed top spot on the Australian (ARIA) album chart upon its release.

With uninhibited emotion, fans are swept off their feet by the whole experience of a Teskey Brothers concert. The refrain of 2019 sleeper hit Hold Me can often be heard sung into the night, long after the house lights have gone up. It feels less like a concert, more a religious gathering.

The Teskey Brothers join the likes of Gary Barlow, Travis, Paul Heaton, Faithless, Texas, Weezer, Supergrass, The Libertines, Simple Minds, Khruangbin, Olly Murs and Rag’n’Bone Man, among the headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The shows are presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “This is another excellent announcement for what will be an incredible summer of live music at The Piece Hall.

