Why suffering breast cancer led me to give up high-flying executive job to make natural soap in North Yorkshire

When Clara Challoner Walker received a devastating diagnosis during a routine health check, she had no idea it would completely change her direction in life, bringing her back from Dubai to her 350-year-old cottage in Yorkshire, where she set up her own artisan company – complete with several goats.

A corporate executive, whose career had taken her to Abu Dhabi, Clara couldn't have dreamed she would ever be swapping her hard-hitting role for producing planet friendly soap at her kitchen table and running charming goat milking workshops.

Clara's change of direction happened when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer aged 50, during a health check organised by her employer. “I went along to the health check and thought everything’s going to be fine. I think you never really expect these things to happen. Then the next morning, the doctor who had been with me throughout the day phoned. She said, ‘There’s something there that shouldn’t be there and the radiographer says it’s almost definitely a problem and you need to deal with it.’

Clara Challoner Walker at Cosy Cottage in Malton. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

“So that was a real shock because I was very much in this sort of ‘this doesn’t happen to people like me, I’m far too busy’ frame of mind. And that was when the diagnosis happened.

“I had a couple of operations. I had treatment. I had medication and it sort of changed me. It took me into a place where I’ve never really been. It took me away from work and I had been working ever since I left university and it put me in a place where I couldn’t do what I chose to do.

“So I had to re-evaluate where I was in my life. I resigned from my job a couple of years later because I did find that having been through the treatment and having been in a different phase of life when I was off work, I was no longer as on top of things as I had been before.”

But undefeated, mother-of-two Clara, 59, set off in a new and unexpected direction. “I became interested in the impact of things we’re eating and we’re putting on our bodies and whether or not they have a link with our health and with conditions like cancer and long term conditions. My first degree had been in chemistry, and that’s something I had maintained a real interest in. I also studied cell biology as part of that chemistry degree and so that was an interest of mine. And it was something I really started to look into.”

Clara Challoner Walker at Cosy Cottage in Malton. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Clara had an idea to make some soaps from completely natural ingredients without preservatives, parabens, sulphates and artificial fragrances, all of which she had read about being cited as potential problematic things to put on our skin from the perspective of long term health and conditions like cancer. She made a few soaps in her kitchen and gave them away to people who really liked them and urged her to make more.

“So much skincare, especially used in some spas and salons, includes a long list of chemicals and ingredients that can overwhelm some skin types. Moreover, in a spa setting, consumers may not have visibility of the ingredients within the products being used during treatments. Consumers are increasingly wary of the trend towards interventionist skincare. This product range is designed to offer natural alternatives, make spa-grade skin care more open, accessible and provide greater choice.

“When I was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, I became aware of the ingredients I needed to avoid including parabens, which can wreak havoc on the endocrine system. When you’re dealing with health issues, a spa treatment would feel like a lovely pick-me-up, however concerns over interference with medication and irritating already sensitive skin deters many people.”

Clara carried on making soaps in her kitchen initially and creating new fragrances as a form of hobby, before going through the relevant paperwork so she could take them out to markets. She was then approached by York University, who had premises for business start-ups. It was at that point, she thought she could finally start to take it a bit more seriously.

Clara Challoner Walker making her soaps at Cosy Cottage in Malton. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I set up a website and built relationships with shops who wanted to take the products and sell them and then the business really started to grow from there.” Cosy Cottage Soap was created and she set about developing a range of natural high-performance skincare products for use in spas and at home.

“So-called miracle ingredients fall in and out of fashion all the time, only for their claims to be frequently debunked later. This is science-washing and confusing for consumers. Few synthetic skincare miracle-workers stand the test of time. Hyaluronic acid is currently enjoying the limelight, however, much better alternatives can be found in nature.”

Cosy Cottage Soap products do not include detergents such as SLS or preservatives such as Parabens, do not use palm oil – a crop that is decimating rainforests – are not tested on animals and avoid plastic packaging. Clara stayed in the university premises until she was approached by landowners in Malton – the town from which she now operates. Now, the business employs 20-plus people and manufactures everything by hand.

Clara’s husband Philip, 61, helps make the soap, her son Eddie, 36, is the inhouse designer and part time midwife daughter Emily does the payroll. Clara has also launched goat milk soap making workshops – complete with goat milking – and just announced its first wellness retreat day at Scampston Hall in September.

Clara Challoner Walker at Cosy Cottage in Malton. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It was really rewarding working in a corporate role but I never dreamed it would be so rewarding to work so close to people, to make a difference to the lives of people and bring them into a family small business. We frequently get people who call us who have been through cancer treatment or health problems and they just want someone to talk to. We aim to provide a helpful ear and a bit of support.”

Named the Best Sensitive Skincare Brand 2023 by The British Made Awards, Cosy Cottage Soap’s new moisturising face mask has already been praised by sufferers of skin conditions including eczema and psoriasis.