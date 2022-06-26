Work starts on new £2m karting experience centre in Yorkshire

A tower crane has started lifting large sections of the new activity into the centre as internal building works get under way ahead of a mid to late August opening.

The 24,000sq ft state-of-the-art attraction will be a first of its kind for the North, creating around 50 jobs in the process.

The Japanese-themed raceway, which is split across two levels, will be purpose built and is designed by racetrack design professionals.

How the centre will look when built

Harvey Jenkinson, Co-founder and CEO of Gravity, said: “We’re extremely excited about this project taking place back where it all began for Gravity years ago at Xscape Yorkshire.

"This experience will be like nothing else and because of the state-of-the-art nature of the karts, they’ll be popular with a huge range of people from families to groups of friends to racing enthusiasts.”

Jason Warren, Centre Manager of Xscape Yorkshire, in Castleford, said: “As we’ve seen from Gravity’s success at Southside in London, there is a growing demand for one-of-a-kind leisure experiences and competitive socialising is becoming increasingly popular.

"We're now building on this success in Yorkshire, with Gravity's expanded space really starting to take shape.

"You can now appreciate the scale of the project and we're certain that, once completed, this will be a major new attraction for Xscape Yorkshire, complementing our superb range of activities and further enhancing the wonderful customer experience.”

The exact opening date will be announced in the coming weeks.