Wuthering Bytes tech festival returns to Hebden Bridge

Technology festival Wuthering Bytes is returning to Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire.

The week-long event, which has been running for more than a decade, will kick off with Festival Day, hosted at The Birchcliffe Centre on August 23rd.

Bringing together hobbyists, engineers, creators and anyone who has a passion for technology, attendees can expect a diverse series of inspiring talks, demos and workshops.

Professor Simon Lavington, an emeritus professor of Computer Science at the University of Essex, will be delivering a talk on the life and work of the formidable Dina St Johnston who founded the UK’s first software house.

Composer and live performer Loula Yorke

Meanwhile, composer and live performer Loula Yorke, will chart the evolution of modular synthesis – an early form of music technology – and share her journey in demystifying this ‘dark art’ and making music of her own.

Other confirmed speakers include:

Dr Michelle Kasprzak, a curator, educator, writer and artist who will be delivering a talk on human creativity in the age of AI.

Dr Herbert Daly, a Senior Lecturer in Computer Science based at the University of Hertfordshire, who will delve into the world of mainframes and uncover how this tech platform keeps the global economy moving.

Dr Laura James, a specialist in engineering new technologies to help people and society, will return to this year’s Festival Day as compère.

Andrew Back, Wuthering Bytes co-founder, said: ‘‘From live particle accelerating to rocket engine demonstrations, Wuthering Bytes has established a reputation for unique experiences. This year’s event will continue to be bigger and better and we’re incredibly excited to welcome attendees to the historic Birchcliffe Centre for the first time.’’

As the week progresses, attendees can participate in a variety of partner events including the annual conference of the Open Source Hardware User Group, featuring talks and hands-on workshops.

Wuthering Bytes is also issuing a call for participating events to join this year’s festival. Andrew continues, ‘‘if you have an idea for a day of talks, a workshop or a roundtable discussion around design, hardware, science or tech, we'd love to hear from you."

As with previous years, Festival Day will close with a social in the evening, with full details to be announced soon.