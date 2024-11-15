York Christmas Market 2024: 'Britain’s Best Large Specialty Market' with more than 70 traders

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:47 GMT
York Christmas Market has returned for 2024 with more than 70 traders set in Alpine chalets.

On Thursday (Nov 14), York Christmas Market returned for 2024 to Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square.

75 alpine chalets, adorned with Christmas garlands and twinkling fairy lights, have lined the street creating a festive wonderland.

Open until 22 December and organised by Make It York, the market was named Britain’s Best Large Specialty Market, according to National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA)’s Great British Market Awards 2023.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director of Make It York, said: “We’re thrilled to kick off the festive season with the first day of our iconic York Christmas Market today! You can look forward to exploring unique gifts, festive treats, and a truly magical atmosphere that brings so much joy to the city centre during the holiday season.”

York Town crier officially opening the Christmas Market

1. York Town crier

York Town crier officially opening the Christmas Market Photo: Make It York

Photo Sales
The York Christmas Market has returned to Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square

2. York Christmas Market

The York Christmas Market has returned to Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square Photo: Make It York

Photo Sales
Seventy-five alpine chalets, adorned with Christmas garlands and twinkling fairy lights, line the street creating a festive wonderland.

3. Alpine chalets

Seventy-five alpine chalets, adorned with Christmas garlands and twinkling fairy lights, line the street creating a festive wonderland. Photo: Make It York

Photo Sales
Open until 22 December, experience the award-winning York Christmas Market named Britain’s Best Large Specialty Market.

4. Elves at work

Open until 22 December, experience the award-winning York Christmas Market named Britain’s Best Large Specialty Market. Photo: Make It York

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Britain
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice