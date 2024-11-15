York Christmas Market 2024: 'Britain’s Best Large Specialty Market' with more than 70 traders

Open until 22 December and organised by Make It York, the market was named Britain’s Best Large Specialty Market, according to National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA)’s Great British Market Awards 2023.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director of Make It York, said: “We’re thrilled to kick off the festive season with the first day of our iconic York Christmas Market today! You can look forward to exploring unique gifts, festive treats, and a truly magical atmosphere that brings so much joy to the city centre during the holiday season.”