News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

York Winter Comic Con 2023: Amazing photos from the sci fi and cosplay event at York Racecourse of some of the best costumes

The York Comic Con is back - here are some of the best photos from the sci fi and cosplay event.

By Liana Jacob
13 minutes ago
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 3:29pm

York Comic Con took place on Sunday, February 12 at the York Racecourse and organised by Unleashed Events. This year welcomed Red Dwarf actors Chris Barrie and Danny John-Jules, best known for their roles as Arnold Rimmer and Cat respectively.

It is annually visited by fans of science fiction and fantasy films and TV shows, comic books, superheroes, anime, manga, horror, gaming and Disney. Comic conventions first began in the US in the 1960s.

Our photographer James Hardisty attended the event and took lots of photos - here are some of them.

1. York Winter Comic Con

Barney Griffiths, as Star Wars character Jawa.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

2. York Winter Comic Con

Dressed up fans queueing up for the event.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

3. York Winter Comic Con

Fans waiting outside the York Racecourse at the Comic Con event.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

4. York Winter Comic Con

Members of the Mos Eisley Misfits (left to right): Sid Lovatt (Medic Stormtrooper), Kurt Sormus (Sandtrooper), Julian Maxfield, (Darth Vader), Jessica Fox, (Princess Leia), and Luke Nixon, (The Mandalorian) all helping to raise money for their charity.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
York Racecourse