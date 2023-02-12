York Winter Comic Con 2023: Amazing photos from the sci fi and cosplay event at York Racecourse of some of the best costumes
The York Comic Con is back - here are some of the best photos from the sci fi and cosplay event.
York Comic Con took place on Sunday, February 12 at the York Racecourse and organised by Unleashed Events. This year welcomed Red Dwarf actors Chris Barrie and Danny John-Jules, best known for their roles as Arnold Rimmer and Cat respectively.
It is annually visited by fans of science fiction and fantasy films and TV shows, comic books, superheroes, anime, manga, horror, gaming and Disney. Comic conventions first began in the US in the 1960s.
Our photographer James Hardisty attended the event and took lots of photos - here are some of them.