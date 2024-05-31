Ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings, Yorkshire Air Museum will be hosting a variety of events.

Dakota’s engines were successfully tested at Yorkshire Air Museum and it has now been confirmed that there will be a few events taking place on June 6, 2024, the anniversary of the D-Day landings.

During the Second World War, the 12th (Yorkshire) Parachute Battalion was formed by the conversion of the 10th (East Riding Yeomanry) Battalion, Green Howards to parachute tasks in May 1943.

They were allocated to the 5th Parachute Brigade, alongside the 7th and 13th Parachute battalions, which was part of the 6th Airborne Division.

Dakota aircraft at the museum. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Museum)

The battalion played a key role in Operation Tonga during the D-Day landings, capturing Ranville.

It later fought in the Battle of Breville, and took part in the 6th Airborne Division advance to the River Seine, after which it was returned to England in September 1944.

David Doble would later lead the 1st Parachute Battalion at the Battle of Arnhem in September 1944 and was the battalion’s second-in-command.

Museum volunteer Ken Sanderson will broadcast on a genuine Second World War Halifax bomber radio transmitter/receiver to other radio hams in the UK and in Normandy at 6am on June 6, 2024.

At 11.30am Service of Remembrance will take place in the Chapel, conducted by the Museum’s honorary Chaplain, the Rev Charles ‘Taff’ Morgan MBE.

At 12.15pm Bugler will play the last post and at 12.30pm DC3 Dakota engine will run, honouring the role played in the D-Day landings by this iconic paratrooper transport aircraft.

All visitors are welcome to attend aspects of the event except the 6am broadcast.

The museum will also have its new D-Day related displays across the site - ‘Elvington 44/45 The Flight For Liberty’.

Visitors can also explore the Dakota and read about its D-Day exploits. Its example is newly repainted in D-Day colours.