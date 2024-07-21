More than 50 vintage motorcycles, the oldest dating back to 1912, will be showcased at the Yorkshire Air Museum for an annual event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Golden Era Run event will run for its 16th year on July 28, 2024 and will showcase more than 50 historic motorcycles.

The event involves members of the North East region of the Vintage Motorcycle Club (VMCC) and began in 2008. It is for motorcycles and three wheelers built before 1931.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bikes and riders will meet at the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington early in the morning of July 28 before setting off together around 10.30am for a ride to Allenthorpe Lake near Pocklington, before returning to the museum around 2pm to go on display to the public.

Golden Era Run last year. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Museum)

It is a rare opportunity to see so many motorcycles of this age in one place - the oldest machine, a Royal Enfield 160, was built in 1912 while others date from 1916 and 1918. The youngest machines are from 1930.

One entry of note this year is the Shipley-built Reed Scott which was first owned by George Reed, a founding member of the North East Section. He rode the bike from new until 1963 when he donated it to the VMCC. This will be its first return to Yorkshire for many years.