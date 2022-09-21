Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2022: The hot air balloon festival returns to Yorkshire this weekend and will include live music, food and drink and a large funfair
Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta returns this weekend with a variety of fun events for guests to enjoy including a special performance by Scouting for Girls.
The hot air balloon festival will take place in Knavesmire, York from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25.
Sam Sax, Scouting for Girls and Craig Charles will be performing at the event on Friday; Gabrielle, Heather Small and Keith Duffy from Boyzone along with Brian McFadden from Westlife will be performing as Boyzlife on Saturday; Take That member turned DJ Howard Donald will be performing on Sunday.
Visitors can also expect a birds of prey display, a balloon launch, a funfair, Brainiac Live, Stunt World performances, depending on the weather, balloon tethering and an exciting fireworks finale.
£1 from every ticket sold will be split equally between three Yorkshire charities associated with the event: St Leonards Hospice, York Rescue Boat and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Below is the full schedule of the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta this year.
Friday, September 23
Gates open - 3pm
Owl adventure - 4pm to 4.30pm
Mass balloon launch - 4.45pm to 5.45pm
York’s largest funfair - all day
The Labyrinth Challenge (designed to be the largest, continuous inflatable obstacle course) - all day
Sam Sax - 6.30pm to 7.30pm
Scouting for Girls - 7.45pm to 8.45pm
Night Glow (weather dependent) - 8.50pm to 9.10pm
Craig Charles - 9.15pm to 10.15pm
Saturday, September 24
Morning mass balloon launch (weather dependent and no ticket required) - 7am to 8am
Gates open - 10.30am
York’s largest funfair - all day
The Labyrinth Challenge - all day
Owl adventure - 11.30am to 12pm
Stunt World International - 12.15pm to 12.45pm
Huge Party Band (nine-piece party band performance) - 1pm to 2pm
Balloon tethering (weather permitting) - 2pm to 3pm
Brainiac Live (as seen on TV) - 3pm to 4pm
Stunt World International - 4pm to 4.30pm
Owl adventure - 4.30pm to 5pm
Mass balloon launch - 5pm to 6pm
Gabrielle - 6.30pm to 7.30pm
Heather Small - 8.10 to 8.40pm
Night Glow - 8.50pm to 9.10pm
Boyzlife - 9.15pm to 10.15pm
Gates close - 10.30pm
Sunday, September 25
Morning mass balloon launch (no ticket required) - 7am to 8am
Gates open - 10.30am
Owl adventure - 11.30am to 12pm
York’s largest funfair - all day
The Labyrinth Challenge - all day
House Band Live winners: The Corsairs - 12.15pm to 12.45pm
Balloon tethering (weather dependent) - 12.45pm to 1.45pm
YolanDa’s Band Jam - 2pm to 3pm
Stunt World International - 3pm to 3.30pm
Andy and the Odd Socks - 3.30pm to 4.40pm
Mass balloon launch - 4.45pm to 5.45pm
Howard Donald (DJ set) - 5.45pm to 6.45pm
Symphonic Ibiza - 7pm to 8pm
Firework finale - 8.10pm
Gates close - 8.30pm