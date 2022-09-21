The hot air balloon festival will take place in Knavesmire, York from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25.

Sam Sax, Scouting for Girls and Craig Charles will be performing at the event on Friday; Gabrielle, Heather Small and Keith Duffy from Boyzone along with Brian McFadden from Westlife will be performing as Boyzlife on Saturday; Take That member turned DJ Howard Donald will be performing on Sunday.

Visitors can also expect a birds of prey display, a balloon launch, a funfair, Brainiac Live, Stunt World performances, depending on the weather, balloon tethering and an exciting fireworks finale.

£1 from every ticket sold will be split equally between three Yorkshire charities associated with the event: St Leonards Hospice, York Rescue Boat and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Below is the full schedule of the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta this year.

Friday, September 23

Gates open - 3pm

Owl adventure - 4pm to 4.30pm

Mass balloon launch - 4.45pm to 5.45pm

York’s largest funfair - all day

The Labyrinth Challenge (designed to be the largest, continuous inflatable obstacle course) - all day

Sam Sax - 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Scouting for Girls - 7.45pm to 8.45pm

Night Glow (weather dependent) - 8.50pm to 9.10pm

Craig Charles - 9.15pm to 10.15pm

Saturday, September 24

Morning mass balloon launch (weather dependent and no ticket required) - 7am to 8am

Gates open - 10.30am

York’s largest funfair - all day

The Labyrinth Challenge - all day

Owl adventure - 11.30am to 12pm

Stunt World International - 12.15pm to 12.45pm

Huge Party Band (nine-piece party band performance) - 1pm to 2pm

Balloon tethering (weather permitting) - 2pm to 3pm

Brainiac Live (as seen on TV) - 3pm to 4pm

Stunt World International - 4pm to 4.30pm

Owl adventure - 4.30pm to 5pm

Mass balloon launch - 5pm to 6pm

Gabrielle - 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Heather Small - 8.10 to 8.40pm

Night Glow - 8.50pm to 9.10pm

Boyzlife - 9.15pm to 10.15pm

Gates close - 10.30pm

Sunday, September 25

Morning mass balloon launch (no ticket required) - 7am to 8am

Gates open - 10.30am

Owl adventure - 11.30am to 12pm

York’s largest funfair - all day

The Labyrinth Challenge - all day

House Band Live winners: The Corsairs - 12.15pm to 12.45pm

Balloon tethering (weather dependent) - 12.45pm to 1.45pm

YolanDa’s Band Jam - 2pm to 3pm

Stunt World International - 3pm to 3.30pm

Andy and the Odd Socks - 3.30pm to 4.40pm

Mass balloon launch - 4.45pm to 5.45pm

Howard Donald (DJ set) - 5.45pm to 6.45pm

Symphonic Ibiza - 7pm to 8pm

Firework finale - 8.10pm