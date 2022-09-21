News you can trust since 1754
Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta 2022: The hot air balloon festival returns to Yorkshire this weekend and will include live music, food and drink and a large funfair

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta returns this weekend with a variety of fun events for guests to enjoy including a special performance by Scouting for Girls.

By Liana Jacob
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 5:09 pm

The hot air balloon festival will take place in Knavesmire, York from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25.

Sam Sax, Scouting for Girls and Craig Charles will be performing at the event on Friday; Gabrielle, Heather Small and Keith Duffy from Boyzone along with Brian McFadden from Westlife will be performing as Boyzlife on Saturday; Take That member turned DJ Howard Donald will be performing on Sunday.

Visitors can also expect a birds of prey display, a balloon launch, a funfair, Brainiac Live, Stunt World performances, depending on the weather, balloon tethering and an exciting fireworks finale.

    Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta.

    £1 from every ticket sold will be split equally between three Yorkshire charities associated with the event: St Leonards Hospice, York Rescue Boat and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

    Below is the full schedule of the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta this year.

    Friday, September 23

    Gates open - 3pm

    Owl adventure - 4pm to 4.30pm

    Mass balloon launch - 4.45pm to 5.45pm

    York’s largest funfair - all day

    The Labyrinth Challenge (designed to be the largest, continuous inflatable obstacle course) - all day

    Sam Sax - 6.30pm to 7.30pm

    Scouting for Girls - 7.45pm to 8.45pm

    Night Glow (weather dependent) - 8.50pm to 9.10pm

    Craig Charles - 9.15pm to 10.15pm

    Saturday, September 24

    Morning mass balloon launch (weather dependent and no ticket required) - 7am to 8am

    Gates open - 10.30am

    York’s largest funfair - all day

    The Labyrinth Challenge - all day

    Owl adventure - 11.30am to 12pm

    Stunt World International - 12.15pm to 12.45pm

    Huge Party Band (nine-piece party band performance) - 1pm to 2pm

    Balloon tethering (weather permitting) - 2pm to 3pm

    Brainiac Live (as seen on TV) - 3pm to 4pm

    Stunt World International - 4pm to 4.30pm

    Owl adventure - 4.30pm to 5pm

    Mass balloon launch - 5pm to 6pm

    Gabrielle - 6.30pm to 7.30pm

    Heather Small - 8.10 to 8.40pm

    Night Glow - 8.50pm to 9.10pm

    Boyzlife - 9.15pm to 10.15pm

    Gates close - 10.30pm

    Sunday, September 25

    Morning mass balloon launch (no ticket required) - 7am to 8am

    Gates open - 10.30am

    Owl adventure - 11.30am to 12pm

    York’s largest funfair - all day

    The Labyrinth Challenge - all day

    House Band Live winners: The Corsairs - 12.15pm to 12.45pm

    Balloon tethering (weather dependent) - 12.45pm to 1.45pm

    YolanDa’s Band Jam - 2pm to 3pm

    Stunt World International - 3pm to 3.30pm

    Andy and the Odd Socks - 3.30pm to 4.40pm

    Mass balloon launch - 4.45pm to 5.45pm

    Howard Donald (DJ set) - 5.45pm to 6.45pm

    Symphonic Ibiza - 7pm to 8pm

    Firework finale - 8.10pm

    Gates close - 8.30pm

