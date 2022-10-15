The annual festival is organised by South Yorkshire’s local youth homeless charity, Roundabout, which provides shelter, support and life skills to young people aged 16 to 25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Every penny raised from the event will go straight to the charity, which will make a huge difference to the lives of the region’s struggling youths.

It takes place at Magna Science and Adventure Centre, based in Rotherham, on Saturday, October 15 from 10am to 5pm.

The event will bring back some of the county’s best bakers, crafters, chocolatiers and makers; from brownies and doughnuts to hot chocolate beverages and wax melts, there is something for everyone.

Schedule of events at Yorkshire Chocolate Festival 2022

10.30am - Build a chocolate lollipop

This workshop will be hosted by Coeur de Xocolat and is suitable for all children and adults, as long as children have a paying adult with them.

Visitors will get to learn how to make chocolate lollipops and you get an opportunity to be creative with sweet treats, decorate them the way you want to and eat your tasty creations.

10.30am - Bullion Tasting Workshop

An expert guide will talk you through the time-honoured Bean-to-Bar method step-by-step and you can see exactly how Bullion makes its chocolate bars.

This workshop will also give you the chance to sample some of the range of chocolate on offer and experience chocolate the way it was always meant to taste.

11.30am - Build a chocolate bar

Hosted by Coeur de Xocolat, this session will allow you to learn all about how to make your own chocolate bar and you will get to flex those creative muscles.

11.30am - Cookie Dough Workshop

You can use a variety of ingredients to create your own delicious cookie dough to take some with you.

The workshop will be led by Mailbox Munchies.

12.30pm - Build a chocolate bar

1:30pm - How to taste chocolate like a pro

This workshop will be led by Coeur de Xocolat and you will get to taste six craft chocolates made with premium cocoa, from different origins.

No gluten, nuts or alcohol is involved and you will discover why craft chocolate is better for you, for farmers and the planet.

During the workshop, you will also learn the difference between taste and flavour, the impact of mouthfeel and texture and divulge into the story behind each chocolate you sample.

2.30pm - Build a chocolate lollipop

3.30pm - Build a chocolate bar

4.30pm - How to pair chocolate with gin

This workshop will be hosted by David Greenwood Haigh who will help you explore your favourite chocolate and gin pairing.

Ancient Aztecs incorporated the beans into water, mixed it with chilli and cinnamon as a drink.

4.30pm - Artistry in Cocoa Truffle Making Workshop

The workshop will be led by Artistry in Cocoa

Visitors will be hand rolling, dipping and decorating truffles - and maybe some decorated buttons depending on time. Allergies: There will be a vegan dairy-free option but there may be a risk of traces of dairy so this is unsuitable for anyone with serious dairy allergies.

Whilst the chocolate used will be nut-free, they do have a range of nuts and peanuts on the premises so it will not be suitable for anyone with a severe allergy just in case. The workshop will be gluten-free and the chocolate contains soya.

Participants will be required to wear a mask and can bring an apron if they want to.

Live music schedule at Yorkshire Chocolate Festival 2022

10.15am - Elliot Boot

11am - Joshua Mason

12pm - Callum Haigh

1pm - Jess Kennedy

2pm - Louise Walker

3pm - Roger Steele/Blue Street Bass

4pm - Jasmine Richards

4.30pm - Gracie Malloy

5pm - Elitsa Georgieva