Yorkshire will be hosting many events for people with all interests to attend this weekend, whether that is a ghost hunt at 30 East Drive or a prehistoric walk through history at the York Ice Trail.

From comedy nights and a circus show to a games festival, Bradford and Leeds are set to be very popular with visitors this weekend. York is also expected to attract lots of people with treasure hunts, an ice trail and a day ticket to explore Clifford’s Tower.

After a week of non-stop working, it’s always nice to find fun events to visit over the weekend with as little effort as possible. Yorkshire is well known for its popular landmarks, theatres, arenas and event spaces that provide entertainment for all ages.

We thought we would give you some inspiration to find some fun things to do this weekend, so you don’t have to.

Parliament Street, York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Events in Yorkshire this weekend

Leeds' Comedy Cabaret

Date: Saturday, February 4

Location: Leeds PRYZM Nightclub, 16-18 Woodhouse Ln., Leeds LS2 8LX.

The Yorkshire Games Festival returns to the National Science and Media Museum. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Time: Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm

Price: Advance Discount Ticket costs £19.51, Student Ticket costs £6 and the VIP Booth ticket, with up to four people and one bottle of Prosecco on arrival, costs £134

What’s on: Touring stand-up comedian and presenter, Billy Kirkwood, will be headlining the show on this day.

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight, O2 Academy Leeds

Yeadon Town Hall. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Date: Sunday, February 5

Location: O2 Academy, 55 Cookridge St, Leeds LS2 3AW.

Time: 7pm

Price: Vary from £38.65 to £55.50

What’s on: This 90-minute set includes the biggest rock and metal of all time, performed in candlelit surroundings. There will be hits from Pink Floyd, Metallica, Rammstein, Took, Slipknot, Black Sabbath, Rage Against The Machine, Linkin Park, Led Zeppelin, Evanescence, Billy Idol, Queens of the Stone Age and more.

Leeds Fun Puzzle Treasure Hunt

Date: Various dates from Friday, February 3

Location: To meet at Leeds Station, New Station Street, Leeds, LS1 4DY.

Time: 10am to 11pm

Price: From £16.99 to £26.99

What’s on: The hunt will take you on a tour of the city, passing through all of its famous landmarks and educating you on its history along the way. You are given a treasure map, compass and clues to find your way along the route. The successful participants will find the ‘X’ on their treasure map to show the location of your treasure - a great pub. At the pub you will receive a discount off your bill. As part of your pack, you will receive a clues sheet, treasure map, clipboard, compass, prize envelope which contains a history of the pub and an activity pack, wristbands for receiving the 10 per cent discount at the pub and you will need to bring your own pen.

Circus Spectacular! - The Greatest Show On Earth

Date: Sunday, February 5

Location: Yeadon Town Hall Theatre, Leeds, LS19 7PP.

Time: From 3pm to 5.45pm

Price: Varies from £16 to £56 depending on your chosen seat

What’s on: There will be top-class performers and artists who will not only bring skill and suspense during their acts, they will also be participating in the production numbers and comedy aspects of the show to provide a spectacular experience. It will include circus acts, magic and comedy.

Yorkshire Games Festival

Date: From Saturday, February 4 to Sunday, February 5

Location: National Science and Media Museum, Pictureville, Bradford BD1 1NQ.

What’s on: A festival celebrating all things gaming, culture, design and production with special industry guests.

York Ice Trail 2023

Date: Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5

Location: Meet at Parliament Street

Time: From 10am

Price: Unknown

What’s on: The event will transport you back in time to the prehistoric age, through history and into the future. You will observe handcrafted sculptures from different eras and dimensions are also waiting to be discovered. There will be live carving, interactive experiences and the chance to win prizes.

Treasure Hunt York - Gardens and Guildhalls

Date: Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5

Location: Will begin at York Observatory, Museum Gardens Museum Gardens York YO30 7BH.

Time: Start time varies between 10.30am and 1pm

Price: £9.99

Clifford's Tower Day Ticket

Date: Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5

Location: Clifford’s Tower, Tower St, York YO1 9SA.

Time: From 10am to 4pm

Price: An adult ticket, with a donation, is £9, concession is £8.10 and a child (five to 17 years) is £5.70

What’s on: You will be taken on a tour around Clifford’s Tower.

Help For Heroes Karaoke Party Night

Date: Saturday, February 4

Location: New Earswick Sports & Social Club, White Rose Avenue, YO32 4AG.

Time: From 7pm to 11.30pm

Price: Free entry, but you can donate £1 for every song you request and the DJ plays for you and £2 to pick and sing your own song

What’s on: It’s a karaoke and disco night to raise money for Help For Heroes charity.

Historic Pub Walking Tour, Minstergate

Date: Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5

Location: Minstergate 30 Goodramgate York YO1 7LG.

Time: 3pm to 5pm

Price: Free entry but you can make a donation of £6

What’s on: You can explore the rich history of York by taking this guided walk through the city centre. You will find out about some of the oldest pubs in the city as well as the people and events connected with them, whether it’s about inquests, riots, politics, plagues, religious influence, unusual entertainments and unique auctions. Walks will begin at Minstergate at he junction of College Street and Goodramgate and the tours last roughly for two hours.

30 East Drive Ghost Hunt

Date: Saturday, February 4

Location: 30 East Drive, Pontefract WF8 2AN.

Time: Arrive at 8.45pm for a 9pm start

Price: Sold out

What’s on: Take a ghost tour of what is considered one of the most haunted buildings in the country.

Halifax Youth Brass Festival

Date: Saturday, February 4

Location: Halifax Minster Causeway Halifax HX1 1QL.

Time: From 2pm to 5pm

Price: Sold out