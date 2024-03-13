Farming has existed in the Yorkshire Dales for thousands of years and has been vital for the maintenance of woodland, fields and barns.

There are lots of farming and agricultural events in Yorkshire from the annual Great Yorkshire Show to the Malton and Wensleydale Shows.

Here are some of the most popular events coming up during the summer months.

Malton Show held at Scampston Park. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best farming and agricultural events in Yorkshire

Great Yorkshire Show

Date: Tuesday, July 9 to Friday, July 12 (8am to 6pm every day)

Location: Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ.

An overview of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

What’s on: This year will be the 165th show and visitors can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and the countryside.

Otley Show 2024

Date: Saturday, May 18 from 8am

Location: 15 Bridge Street, Otley, LS21 1BQ.

What’s on: It is considered to be the oldest one day show in the UK and includes exhibitors of livestock, handicrafts and floral displays, with more than 100 trade stands with a wide range of local produce.

Arthington Show

Date: Sunday, August 18 from 9am to 6pm

Location: Otley Town Football Club, The Old Showground, Pool Road, Otley, LS21 1DY.

What’s on: There will be a pony logging demonstration, terrier races, live music, side saddle demonstration, donkey rides, vintage tractors, family dog classes, pig classes, face painting, gun dog scurry, sheep classes, driving classes, heavy horse classes, horticulture/produce/arts and crafts, cattle classes, sheep classes, horses and pony classes and local trade stands.

Huby and Sutton Agricultural Society Show 2024

Date: Sunday, July 23 from 9am to 5.30pm

Location: Sutton Park, Main Street, Sutton-on-the-Forest, York, YO61 1DP.

What’s on: Extensive range of Showjumping and showing classes, a range of sheep and cattle showing classes, classes including children classes across various subjects such as jams, preserves, honey, barley, wheat, photography, handicrafts, art and scarecrows etc.

Malton Show 2024

Date: Sunday, June 30 from 9am

Location: Scampston Park, Malton, YO17 8NG.

What’s on: Livestock including goats and alpacas, fur and feather section, horse and pony classes including show jumping, heavy horses, Thomas the Tank Engine train rides, children’s rides and attractions, Middleton Hunt Parade of the Hounds, Vintage Tractors and Machinery, sheep dog trials, horticulture and handicrafts section, farm exhibits, farm machinery, trade and food stands, classic cars, the Sheep Show, Ryedale Dog Rescue dog show and assault course and many more.

Open Farm Sunday 2024

Date: Sunday, June 9 from 11am to 3pm

Location: Hazel Brow Farm Low Row, Richmond, DL11 6ND.

What’s on: Annual open day for visitors to learn more about farming and the countryside, and to give farmers the chance to talk about what they are so proud of British food and farming.

Wensleydale Show

Date: Saturday, August 24 from 9am to 5pm

Location: The Wensleydale Show, Richmond Road, Leyburn, DL8 5JG.