The organisers at National Three Peak Challenge run events based in Yorkshire between April and October every year, where participants can choose to raise money for a charity of their choice.

You can book individually or in a group of any size and usually entrants walk in groups of around 10 with a mountain guide each to help navigate as required.

When are the walking routes for the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge?

Two walkers make their way along a stone track after leaving the comfort of Horton-in-Ribblesdale, near Settle. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The selected dates are between April 9, 2022, to October 8, 2022, and will resume on April 8, 2023, to September 30, 2023.

Each day will start at 6am and will end at 6pm.

Where will the walking routes take place?

Participants will meet up in the field next to the Old Hill Inn in Chapel le Dale - free parking provided for those taking part in the challenge - walking the route anti-clockwise through Ingleborough, Pen-y-Ghent and Whernside.

The route will finish at the same place it started.

Accommodation is not included, however, there is a list of recommended places to stay on the website.

Food will also not be included, so you will need to bring your own for the day, but water top-ups at two points are provided and the same with refreshments at the second location.

How can I book?

The booking fee for the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is £75 per person.

You can book by visiting the National Three Peaks Challenge website.

How can I get there?

You can get there by car via the M6 then A687, or the A65 from the Kendal or Leeds direction.