Yorkshire to host first British Beauty Week event

Yorkshire will host its first official British Beauty Week event this October with The Festival of Health, Beauty and Longevity taking place at Grantley Hall on Sunday October 27. Hosted by This is Yorkshire Beauty founder and North Yorkshire cosmetic surgeon, Dr Luna Khan-Salim, the event will put the spotlight on key issues including representation in beauty, women’s health and longevity.

Dr Lubna said: “Following the success of last year’s inaugural This is Yorkshire Beauty Week we know there is a real desire and appetite for events that tackle some of the pertinent issues and topics around women’s health and beauty.

Collaborating with British Beauty Week, whose theme this year is on ‘a beauty industry that looks like you’, is a fantastic opportunity to put Yorkshire firmly on the map when it comes to being home to leading industry practitioners, brands and technologies in the space of health and beauty. Representation matters, and for a long time it’s felt that Yorkshire’s voice in this space has been limited. Having the festival take place at Grantley Hall, which is one of the premier venues in our region, is the perfect setting to showcase the incredible innovation, expertise, and diversity of voices in this space.”

Attendees can choose to attend a morning or afternoon session on the day. Panel discussions will take place with leading experts on an array of topics, from discussing the impact/use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, the trends around young children using beauty products, and the aging revolution including the latest technologies and supplements to aid longevity. A beauty marketplace will showcase leading Yorkshire brands in health and beauty, and there will be experiential sessions running throughout the day with the latest treatments and techniques including breathwork, ear seeding, plunge pools and new energy devices being used in aesthetics.

The event is being sponsored by the award winning Coppergate Clinic in York, and brands taking part include ICOONE, Bloom Longevity, AWvi, LYMA, Morgan Clare, Bothy Botanicals, Russel Eaton, Paris Salon and more.

British Beauty Week takes place October 23-27. Traditionally events have centred in the south, with northern activity focused on the North West.

Dr Lubna adds: “This will be the first of many events This is Yorkshire Beauty will be hosting in collaboration with British Beauty Week and we’re excited to be championing the region.”

A British Beauty Week spokesperson said: “British Beauty Week is all about celebrating the power of beauty across the UK. So, the Council is delighted to see that the "Festival of Beauty, Health and Longevity" is taking place in Yorkshire this year as part of the week-long activation. The event will undoubtedly be a success and will encourage all to think about this year's theme "A Beauty Industry That Looks Like You". By coming together for British Beauty Week, we can all highlight the importance of accessibility, equity and diversity in our industry.”