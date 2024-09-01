Many turned out for the Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall on Saturday.
There was main ring entertainment throughout the day including Tractor Pulling, Steam Engines, Classic Cars, Vintage Tractors, Classic Motorcycles, Fairground Organs, Miniature Steam Engines, Stationary Engines and Vintage Commercials.
The Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe went down and captured the best of the action:
1. Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall
Yorkshire Traction Engine Rally at Scampston Hall, near Malton. Pictured Martin Gell and his daughter Lilly. 31st August 2024 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
