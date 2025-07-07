TRNSMT 2025: Set and stage times revealed ahead of this weekend’s event - and your guide to clashes this year
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- The set and stage times ahead of TRNSMT 2025 have been released.
- While there's no sign yet of who could headline Saturday on the King Tut’s Stage, do expect a couple of set clashes to take place throughout the weekend.
- Here is the full list of set times, details on ticket availability, and some of the more notable set clashes taking place this year.
Glasgow music fans are gathering their items – hopefully none from the banned list – ahead of this weekend’s party at Glasgow Green: TRNSMT 2025.
Headlined by 50 Cent, Snow Patrol, and Biffy Clyro, the organisers of the festival have released their official timetable across all three days, so those heading along this year can plan out their day already.
But be warned: there are some significant stage clashes across the weekend, which we’ve pulled out for your convenience. Also, as of writing, the headline slot on the King Tut’s Stage, formerly occupied by Kneecap, has yet to be filled.
Could there be a last-minute secret set, or will TRNSMT announce someone to take their place ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony?
Here’s your stage and set times for this weekend’s event - with all information correct as of writing.
TRNSMT 2025: Full list of set and stage times
Friday July 11 2025
Main Stage
- 12:30 - 13:00: Calum Bowie
- 13:30 - 14:00: James Bay
- 14:30 - 15:10: Twin Atlantic
- 15:40 - 16:25: Jamie Webster
- 16:55 - 17:45: Schoolboy Q
- 18:10 - 19:10: Wet Leg
- 19:40 - 20:40: The Script
- 21:20 - 22:50: 50 Cent
BBC Music Introducing… Stage
- 14:30 - 14:55: Becky Sikasa
- 15:30 - 16:00: Fourth Daughter
- 16:30 - 17:00: Redolent
- 17:45 - 18:15: Cliffords
- 19:00 - 19:30: Frankie Stew
- 20:25 - 21:10: Bemz
King Tut's Stage
- 13:15 - 13:45: Nofun!
- 14:15 - 14:45: Arthur Hill
- 15:15 - 15:45: Tanner Adell
- 16:15 - 16:55: Good Neighbours
- 17:30 - 18:15: The Royston Club
- 18:50 - 19:50: Confidence Man
- 20:30 - 21:30: TBA
Saturday July 12 2025
Main Stage
- 12:30 - 13:00: Lucia
- 13:25 - 13:55: Alessi Rose
- 14:25 - 15:00: Wonderhorse
- 15:30 - 16:15: Sigrid
- 16:45 - 17:35: Inhaler
- 18:05 - 19:05: The Kooks
- 19:35 - 20:50: Fontaines D.C.
- 21:20 - 22:50: Biffy Clyro
BBC Music Introducing… Stage
- 12:45 - 13:10: Alex Spencer
- 13:40 - 14:05: Fright Years
- 14:45 - 15:10: The Rooks
- 15:50 - 16:25: Welly
- 17:15 - 17:45: The Guest List
- 18:45 - 19:15: Chloe Slater
- 20:25 - 21:10: Vlure
King Tut's Stage
- 12:15 - 12:45: Chloe Qisha
- 13:15 - 13:45: Hotwax
- 14:15 - 14:45: Brogeal
- 15:15 - 15:50: Amble
- 16:20 - 17:00: Biig Piig
- 17:40 - 18:25: James Marriot
- 19:00 - 20:00: Jake Bugg
- 20:45 - 22:15: Underworld
Sunday July 13 2025
Main Stage
- 12:30 - 13:00: Nieve Ella
- 13:25 - 13:55: Tom Walker
- 14:25 - 15:00: Nathan Evans
- 15:30 - 16:15: The Lathums
- 16:45 - 17:35: Myles Smith
- 18:05 - 19:05: Jade
- 19:35 - 20:35: Gracie Abrams
- 21:20 - 22:50: Snow Patrol
BBC Music Introducing… Stage
- 13:40 - 14:05: Kuleeange
- 14:40 - 15:10: Dictator
- 15:55 - 16:25: Ben Ellis
- 17:15 - 17:45: Nell Mescall
- 18:45 - 19:15: Aaron Rowe
- 20:25 - 21:10: Matilda Mann
King Tut's Stage
- 12:25 - 12:55: Nxdia
- 13:25 - 13:55: Kerr Mercer
- 14:25 - 14:55: Rianne Downey
- 15:25 - 16:00: Nina Nesbitt
- 16:35 - 17:10: The K's
- 17:40 - 18:20: Kyle Falconer
- 19:05 - 19:55: Brooke Combe
- 20:45 - 21:40: Shed Seven
What are some of the big set clashes taking place at TRNSMT 2025?
Friday Clashes
- 18:50 - 19:50: Confidence Man (King Tut's Stage) vs. Wet Leg (Main Stage)
- 20:30 - 21:30: TBA (King Tut's Stage) vs. The Script (Main Stage)
Saturday Clashes
- 15:15 - 15:50: Amble (King Tut's Stage) vs. Sigrid (Main Stage)
- 18:05 - 19:05: The Kooks (Main Stage) vs. James Marriot (King Tut's Stage)
- 19:35 - 20:50: Fontaines D.C. (Main Stage) vs. Jake Bugg (King Tut's Stage)
- 20:45 - 22:15: Underworld (King Tut's Stage) vs. Biffy Clyro (Main Stage)
Sunday Clashes
- 15:25 - 16:00: Nina Nesbitt (King Tut's Stage) vs. The Lathums (Main Stage)
- 19:05 - 19:55: Brooke Combe (King Tut's Stage) vs. Jade (Main Stage)
- 20:45 - 21:40: Shed Seven (King Tut's Stage) vs. Snow Patrol (Main Stage)
Are there still tickets to attend TRNSMT 2025?
For those who are leaving it to the last minute - there are still some tickets left to attend this year’s TRNSMT Festival over at Ticketmaster. But hurry - when they’re gone, they’re gone!
Looking for safety advice at one of this year’s big UK music festivals or concerts? Take a read of our guide what to do if you find yourself in a crowd crush/surge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.