With their power-pop accented choruses and singalong hooks, the Scottish alt-rockers sweat every drop they have in the name of delivering megawatt tunes.

“How much louder can you sing on a Friday night, Leeds?” Twin Atlantic frontman Sam McTrusty conspiratorially askes with a flick of his wrist.

The resulting roar bellowed back out of the darkness beneath the twinkling overhead lights that line the venue’s rafters is a full-throated bellow, and the singer-guitarist grins. “Let’s go, then.”

The Scottish alt-rockers, with their power-pop accented choruses and singalong hooks, are one of those acts who seemed primed to climb all the way to the top of festival bills back when they broke through in earnest a decade ago.

They notched top-ten records and became BBC Radio 1 favourites; a relentless touring schedule installed them as live favourites, aided by the sheer rush of their big-riffed anthemics.

That they never ultimately reached the summit feels like a twenty-first-century musical tragedy, though for those fortunate enough to see them up close and personal at this relatively intimate date, it is a low-key blessing of sorts.

McTrusty and bassist Ross McNae, the lone two original members still permanently attached to the studio iteration of the group, clearly do not take their place for granted; here, over ninety-five blistering minutes, they sweat every drop they have in the name of delivering megawatt tunes that could blow the roof off.

Twin Atlantic at The Wardrobe in Leeds. Pic: Jon Davis | Jon Davis

The band is here behind seventh album Meltdown, released to little fanfare earlier this August, and lean heavily on it throughout.

It is a testament to their melodic chops that such new material is received in as seamlessly gleeful fashion as their old bangers; the title track, with a U2-esque chime to its rhythms, slots neatly next to lustily received takes on Free and a bellowing Make a Beast of Myself.

Snow in Texas, cut back to acoustic pieces, is an affectedly pretty gemstone of a song too, while Sorry feels custom-tooled to please long-term devotees.

There may be no serious reinvention here, though the wiry thrill of Human After All harks back to a time where they could have fallen down the post-punk revival pathway.

But with Hold On and Heart and Soul both lighting the way for jubilant adoration, nor does it need to be. With a fun final flourish, McTrusty duets with a crowd member who has spent all night calling for the climactic Crash Land before he waves farewell one more time.