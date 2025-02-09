This is the cast of Unforgotten series six on ITV 👀

Unforgotten returns to ITV for its sixth series tonight.

The team will tackle new cold-cases in the first episodes since 2023.

But which actors are returning for the ITV drama?

Unforgotten is returning to ITV tonight to solve more cold-cases. The acclaimed drama returns for the first time in two years - but has the cast changed much?

Since its debut back in 2015 it has seen a few key changes - while some of the actors have remained throughout. The start time and first hint at the plots have been confirmed by ITV.

Its return to ITV comes after the conclusion of Martin Clunes’ drug drama Out There. While Playing Nice has also led the broadcaster’s blockbuster start to 2025.

Who is in the cast for Unforgotten series six?

ITV crime drama Unforgotten returns to screens for its sixth season | ITV

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan are returning as the main duo for the latest season of Unforgotten. The show aired its first season back in 2015 and was last seen on our screens in 2023.

The main cast is as follows, via Radio Times:

Sanjeev Bhaskar - DI Sunny Khan

Sinéad Keenan - DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James

Jordan Long - DS Murray Boulting

Carolina Main - DS Fran Lingley

Pippa Nixon - DC Karen Willets

Georgia Mackenzie - pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe

Andrew Lancel - Jessie’s husband Steve

Kate Robbins - Jessie’s mother Kate

Who is joining the Unforgotten cast for series six?

As well as the returning members of the cast, there will be plenty of new faces. Just Good Friends actor Jan Francis is joining the cast for series six, alongside Damien Molony - of Being Human and Ripper Street fame.

MyAnna Buring will portray outspoken television commentator Melinda Ricci, Max Fairley is playing Martin 'Marty' Baines - an autistic man who lives with his mother in Kent. Elham Elas will play Asif Syed, an Afghan studying for his UK citizenship test, and Victoria Hamilton will play history lecturer Juliet Cooper.

Which actors have left Unforgotten over the years?

The ITV drama has seen some turn over of cast - from of course the guest actors who appear in specific storylines and seasons. But also the main duo has seen a significant change in recent seasons.

Nicola Walker originally starred as DCI Cassandra 'Cassie' Stuart in the first four seasons, before leaving the show. She was replaced by Sinéad Keenan in series five.

Also leaving the show after series four was Lewis Reeves, who played DC Jake Collier, Peter Egan, who played Martin Hughes, DCI Stuart's father and Jassa Ahluwalia - who was Adam Stuart, DCI Stuart's son.

