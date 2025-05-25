Walking with Dinosaurs is returning to the BBC this evening 🐱‍🐉

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walking with Dinosaurs is stomping back onto our screens.

The iconic series is returning for a brand new series.

But what time will it be on TV?

After two decades the iconic Walking with Dinosaurs will be stomping onto our screens again. The stunning documentary first wowed audiences back in 1999 by bringing the prehistoric world to life.

Across the six episodes audiences will meet a range of spectacular dinosaur species in an array of prehistoric landscapes in this reimaging of the legendary series. The BBC adds: “Thanks to cutting-edge science, experts can reveal how these prehistoric creatures lived, hunted, fought and died more accurately than ever before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what time will it be on and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Walking with Dinosaurs?

The six-part series is set to be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. It will air weekly on the Beeb’s main channel on Sunday evenings from today (May 25).

Clover, a triceratops, in Walking with Dinosaurs | BBC/PBS/ZDF/France Télévisions

What time is Walking with Dinosaurs on TV?

Dinosaur lovers will want to make sure they know exactly what time the show starts. It is set to begin at 6.25pm today and the episode is due to run for 50 minutes - finishing at approximately 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can’t watch it live, it will be available on catch up via BBC iPlayer.

What to expect from Walking with Dinosaurs today?

The first episode will introduce audiences to Clover, an orphaned baby Triceratops, in Laramidia, a lush, subtropical landscape 66 million years ago.

Helen Thomas, Executive Producer, said: “The story of Clover is so fascinating because, like the whole series, it is based on the real finds from a unique dig site. In the case of Clover, finding the bones of a very young Triceratops is rare in itself as so many ended up as lunch for the many predators roaming north America in the late Cretaceous.

“But Clover’s story was something even more special - close to her dig site the team found remains of the most infamous predator of them all – T. rex. Unearthing the bones of predator and prey so close together enabled us to reveal the latest science of these iconic species and tell their extraordinary stories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following week will focus on a Spinosaurus called Sobek. But more on that next week!