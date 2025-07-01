Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve done Download, Glastonbury, London,” Rivers Cuomo tells The Piece Hall as the final rays of a late June heatwave flicker through the crammed courtyard.

“But this is the best - because you’re all Weezer fans!”

It has been an uncharacteristically short-hot minute between legs of shows on British soil for the Los Angeles-born outfit, typically given to half-decade-plus siestas that bridge their visits over the Atlantic.

Barely a year has passed since they last popped up on the far side of the Pennines, peddling their brand of chrome-buffed hooks and gleaming power-pop as part of a package run with the Smashing Pumpkins; here, they return to West Yorkshire three years on from a 2022 slot with Green Day in Huddersfield.

Nevertheless, such exposure has clearly not dulled their draw - tickets flew off the shelves for this one-off headline performance - and, even better, they arrive at this sun-blazed Grade II-listed marvel in full knowledge and embrace of the nineties-nostalgia brief that powers their lasting commercial appeal.

Several decades into a career effectively defined in critical terms by the legacy and influence of their first two records, Weezer know which way their bread is buttered; across an eighty-minute gig, they play expectations with a straight bat and unleash their fizzy, fuzzy tunes in absolute spades.

GRAMMY Award-winning alt rock pioneers Weezer rocked a capacity crowd

The transmogrification of Cuomo’s keen teen-angst texts into festival-friendly singalongs down the eras has come hand-in-hand with their subsequent sidestep into party-band mode, material buffed up to a mirrored sheen and played with crack-troop precision.

Beneath a baking sunset hour, it feels like pure alchemy; Hash Pipe, with its flexed crunch, is positively searing, while My Name is Jonas thrums with a kinetic hum.

Undone - The Sweater Song, with its loping gait and emo-build shuffle, proves a delightfully soporific breather as twilight creeps along the horizon.

At the middle of it all, the band’s frontman retains that glass-bottle nerd-aesthetic, now gracefully aged into dad-rock-barbeque form.

Island in the Sun finds winsome echoes of Brian Wilson, as The Good Life offers a reminder he can deliver at diametrically cacophonous full-throttle too.

By the point he unleashes the chunky snarl of Say It Ain’t So and new-wave delight Buddy Holly, he is bashfully beaming from behind his sweat-sopped brow.

“Halifax, Weezer loves you!” he cries, before vanishing with a jaunty wave.