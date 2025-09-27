Strictly Come Dancing will be back to make your Saturday night far more fab-u-lous. The star-studded couples are set to take to the ballroom floor in a matter of hours.

The pairings were revealed at last weekend’s launch show, but one of the stars has since had to pull out. Dani Dyer had to quit after suffering an injury in rehearsals - find out more.

Despite no elimination taking place this week, the favourite to leave the show first has been named. See the latest odds here.

The 14 remaining couples will perform their first routines together in a bumper length episode this evening. The start time has been confirmed , make sure you don’t get caught out.

1 . Dani Dyer - withdrawn Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She had to withdraw after fracturing her ankle in a 'fall' in training. Dani was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Alex Kingston Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales