The Fortune Hotel is set to pick-up from last week’s dramatic cliff-hanger in just a matter of hours. Viewers have faced an agonising wait to see which pair will leave next after a savage twist.

The introduction of a second early check-out card made it seem as if there would be a double departure at the end of episode 4 on Thursday (August 14). Both Fred and Min as well as Allan and Jacob ended the Night Cap with the cards.

However, host Stephen Mangan had another twist up his sleeves. Only one of the pairs would be going home and the remaining players would vote for which to send packing.

The Fortune Hotel ended on that cliff-hanger last week and it will finally be resolved tonight (August 20). The show will be on ITV1/ STV at 9pm today and tomorrow (August 21).

The first season is available on demand via ITVX/ STV Player and the new episodes will be added after they are broadcast. One pair will eventually walk away with £250,000 at the end of the series.

1 . Late Check Out: Ellie Taylor For the second season, The Fortune Hotel will have a companion vodcast on ITVX called Late Check Out. Comedian Ellie Taylor will be on hosting duties, fresh off the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales

2 . Briony & Chelsey - eliminated Best friends Briony, 33, & Chelsey, 34 are cleaning business owners/ content creators from Wigan. They were the first pair to be eliminated after the first challenge - and didn't get the chance to check-in to the hotel. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales

3 . Atholl & John - eliminated Father and son Atholl & John checked in-to The Fortune Hotel, but unfortunately, it was not a long stay. Aged 58 and 30, they are a retired police officer and waiter from the Scottish borders. They were eliminated in the first Night Cap of series 2. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales

4 . Mike & Jake - eliminated Brothers Mike and Jake were one of the pairs in The Fortune Hotel in season two. Jake, 29, is a construction worker, and Mike, 33, is an energy surveyor. Both are from Wigan. Having ended up with the £250,000 in episode one, they were eliminated in the Night Cap in episode two. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo Sales