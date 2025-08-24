It was the penultimate episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins tonight (August 24)🚨

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is nearing its conclusion.

The five remaining contestants faced more gruelling challenges.

But who left the process in the latest episodes?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is just one episode away from bringing the curtain down on its seventh series. The hit reality show has continued to keep audiences on their toes throughout and it was no different tonight (August 24).

Channel 4 had originally drafted in an impressive cast of stars from the world of music, TV and football. Fourteen celebs initially enlisted for the gruelling process, but that had been cut down to just five before the penultimate episode of the season.

But which stars have made it through the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

Did anyone leave Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins tonight?

The "burly, shouty" men in charge of the stars on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins: Rudy Reyes, Jason Fox or "Foxy", Billy Billingham and Chris Oliver | Pete Dadds/Channel 4

The episode started out in brutal fashion as the celebs were given an extremely tough challenge. First they had to swim in a lake while carrying a backpack, before carrying heavy jerry cans and then climb up and down a rocky slope at a quarry.

It proved to take a toll on some of the stars with drag-star Bimini in particular looking like they could be the latest star to leave the process. The staff told them to keep going or hand in their number and be eliminated.

After two laps, all five of the celebs were able to complete the challenge and remain in the process - at least at that point.

Next-up, the stars had to face a test of how they would deal with their emotions. It involved them receiving a call from their loved ones.

Having spotted signs of vulnerability in the last challenge, including flagging “far more” than expected after being strong throughout the show so far, the staff brought Bimini in. They wanted to learn more about them and grilled them.

Before the end of the episode, the stars were split into two teams and had to navigate over seven kilometres to reach an extraction point. But to make things even more difficult, they were pursued by hunters with German Shepherd dogs.

Team Alpha with Bimini, Michaela, and Adam had a hard time finding their way, getting lost. They were captured by the hunter force.

Over on Team Bravo, they made it all the way to the extraction point before being captured. It meant all five remaining celebs would have to face the “resistance to interrogation” in the next episode - but none had left at the end of the episode.

Here is the full list of departures from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins so far:

Hannah Spearritt - - withdrew - episode 1

Louie Spence - withdrew - episode 1

Tasha Ghouri - withdrew - episode 2

Chloe Burrows - withdrew - episode 2

Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa - withdrew - episode 4

Harry Clark - culled - episode 4

Lady Leshurr - withdrew - episode 5

Rebecca Loos - withdrew - episode 5

Conor Benn - withdrawn on medical grounds - episode 6

Who is still in the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

The Channel 4 show is nearing the conclusion of its seventh series and the cast has been significantly whittled down. Out of the original 14 stars, just a handful remain

Out of the original 14 stars who entered the process, just a handful remain.

The five stars left on the show right now, include:

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Chief instructor Billy said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins next on?

The final episode of the season is set to be broadcast tomorrow (August 25) night. It will also start at 9pm and run for an hour.

If you can’t watch it live or have missed previous episodes in the season, it will be available on demand via Channel 4 (formerly All4/ 4oD). Eager fans who have a Channel 4+ subscription can watch the full season already.