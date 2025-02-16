Who left Love Island: All Stars tonight? Recap latest episode of ITV2 - what happened
- Love Island: All Stars brought back the dumped contestants to the villa.
- In a brutal twist they had to vote for one of three couples to be eliminated.
- But which couple missed out on the live final for 2025?
It was the ghost of islanders past on the latest episode of Love Island: All Stars. Returning contestants stepped back into the villa for a brutal dumping - just 24 hours before the show’s final.
ITV has confirmed that the last episode of the winter spin-off will air on Monday (February 17). The episode will see a new couple crowned after an extra long live special.
Bookies have named the favourites to win the show, ahead of the final. But which couple were the unlucky ones to miss out on making it to the last day?
Who left Love Island: All Stars tonight?
One unlucky couple have missed out on making the 2025 final of Love Island: All Stars. After a vote from former islanders, Harriett and Ronnie were sent home.
What happened in the episode?
The dumped islanders returned to pick which couple would be sent packing this time - and thus just miss out on the final. Fans had been left on a cliff-hanger on Friday night (February 14) and the drama proved to be worth the wait.
After a night of worrying about the returning islanders, the remaining contestants got a text and were told to gather at the fire pit. Three couples were up for elimination: Harriett and Ronnie, Catherine and Omar or Elma and Sammy.
The first vote was for Harriett and Ronnie. In the second vote, Ron picked Elma and Sammy.
For the third vote, it went to Harriett and Ronnie, taking their total to two. Montell had the fourth vote and he also voted for Harriett and Ronnie.
India was the fifth person to vote, picking Elma and Sammy. Making it two votes for them, and three for Harriett and Ronnie - at this point.
The sixth vote came from Marcel and he picked Elma and Sammy. Meaning at this point the vote was tied at three each - while Catherine and Omar had yet to receive a vote.
Nas was the seventh person to vote, he picked Elma and Sammy. Up next was Danielle, who voted for Harriett and Ronnie.
Chugs voted for Harriett and Ronnie, taking the total to five votes for them - and four for Elma and Sammy. Kaz had the tenth vote and picked Elma and Sammy.
It meant that the decision for the elimination came down to the final vote. A tearful Tina was the last to vote and she picked Harriett and Ronnie - thus sending them home.
Remind yourself of when the Love Island: All Stars final will take place on ITV2. And see who is the bookies favourite to win the show.
