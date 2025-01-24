Why is BBC News not on at 10pm? Reason for change - and what time it is on
- BBC viewers are being warned of a major change to the TV schedule.
- Due to the final of The Traitors, BBC News will not air at 10pm tonight.
- It has been moved to a later time - find out when.
If you are tuning in to BBC One at 10pm expecting to get the latest update from the news, you are in for a surprise tonight. It has been pushed back to later in the evening.
In a rare move, the BBC News at 10pm will air after the conclusion of The Traitors: Uncloaked tonight (January 24). The broadcaster is airing a bumper length episode for the final of its blockbuster hit.
The Traitors last episode for 2025 has also moved around on the BBC schedule - so viewers could get caught out by that. Remind yourself of who is in the final before it starts tonight.
Find out why BBC News at 10pm is not airing at its usual time - and when it will be on. Here’s all you need to know:
Why is BBC News not on at 10pm tonight?
For unaware viewers, it is the final of season three of The Traitors tonight. Due to the popularity of the blockbuster show, the BBC has rejigged the schedule for this evening.
Its companion show - The Traitors: Uncloaked - has been promoted to BBC One from BBC Two and it will air directly after. It is scheduled to start at 9.40pm and has resulted in BBC News at 10pm being pushed back.
The late news broadcast will not be airing at 10pm tonight - if you switch on at that time you will find Uncloaked airing instead. It will be pushed back to later in the evening.
What time is BBC News at 10pm tonight?
Instead of airing at 10pm, as is its usual slot, the BBC News will start at 10.25pm. It will follow the conclusion of The Traitors: Uncloaked, which starts at 9.40pm and runs for 45 minutes - causing the news to be pushed back tonight.
