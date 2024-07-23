WOMAD 2024: Stage and set times for this week’s festival featuring Young Fathers and Alison Goldfrapp

 The world of music, arts and dance come together this week for WOMAD 2024. 🥁
  • WOMAD 2024 returns to the United Kingdom this week (July 25 2024.)
  • Among the celebrated names performing include Young Fathers, Alison Goldfrapp and Gogol Bordello.
  • Ahead of the gates opening at Charlton Park, the stage and set times have been announced across all the stages.
  • We take a look at the music selection at this year’s festival and any inevitable set clashes.

The world is brought together through music - that is one of the aims of WOMAD, with the festival kicking off later this week at Charlton Park, Malmesbury.

Founded in 1980 by English musician Peter Gabriel along with Thomas Brooman and Bob Hooton from the Bristol-based band The Pop Group, the idea was to create a festival that would bring together artists from diverse musical traditions from around the world.

The inaugural WOMAD festival took place in Shepton Mallet, England, in 1982. Despite facing financial difficulties, it featured a diverse lineup, including artists like Peter Gabriel, Don Cherry and Echo and the Bunnymen. The financial issues were resolved through a benefit concert organized by Peter Gabriel and other musicians, ensuring the continuation of the festival.

WOMAD began to expand internationally during the late 1980s and 1990s. Festivals were held in various countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Spain, and Italy, and while the festival’s ethos remained focused on showcasing the rich diversity of global music, arts, and dance it also began to incorporate educational workshops and other cultural activities.

What musical acts are performing at WOMAD 2024?

(Inset) Young Fathers, Alison Goldfrapp and Gogol Bordello are just some of the names performing at WOMAD 2024, kicking off at Charlton Park this week (Credit: Getty Images)(Inset) Young Fathers, Alison Goldfrapp and Gogol Bordello are just some of the names performing at WOMAD 2024, kicking off at Charlton Park this week (Credit: Getty Images)
Alongside Young Fathers, Alison Goldfrapp and Gogol Bordello, the always eclectic line-up of artists at WOMAD this year includes Gonora Sounds, Deerhoof, Sampa The Great and Orange Blossom to name a (mere) few.

Some of the acts performing will also have a British Sign Language interpreter on hand - those performances have been highlighted for your convenience also. 

Stage times for WOMAD 2024

Thursday July 25 2024

Open Air Stage

  • 19:00 - 20:00: Malmesbury School Project with Bloco B
  • 21:00 - 22:15: Alboroise

Molly’s Bar

  • 19:30 - 20:30: Joicey Collective
  • 20:30 - 21:30: GS Collective
  • 21:30 - 22:30: Joicey Collective
  • 22:30 - 00:00: Molly’s Party Band
  • 00:00 - 2:00: DJ Lils

Soundscape Stage

  • 20:00 - 21:00: London Afrobeat Collective (BSL)

Disco Bear

  • 21:00 - 23:30: Monobrow (DJ Set)

Friday July 26 2024:

Open Air Stage

Kayus Bankole of Young Fathers performs onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)Kayus Bankole of Young Fathers performs onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Kayus Bankole of Young Fathers performs onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) | Getty Images for Coachella
  • 13:00 - 14:00: New Regency Orchestra
  • 15:00 - 16:00: The Zawose Queens
  • 17:00 - 18:00: Qawwali Flamenco
  • 19:00 - 20:15: Amadou and Mariam
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Young Fathers (BSL)

Slam Tent

  • 14:00 - 15:00: Ars Nova Napoli
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Tank and The Bangas (BSL)
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Kumbia Boruka
  • 20:15: - 21:30: DAM
  • 23:00 - 00:00: John Metcalfe

Charlie Gillett Stage

  • 14:00: Flamingods
  • 16:00 - 17:00: LINA_
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Sangjaru
  • 20:15 - 21:15: Gnawa Blues All Stars
  • 23:00 - 00:00: Yungchen Lhamo

Soundscape Stage

  • 15:00 - 16:00: Kaidi Akinnibi
  • 17:00 - 18:00: Defmaa Maadef
  • 19:00 - 20:15: Levitation Orchestra
  • 21:30 - 22:45: Romare
  • 00:00 - 02:00: DJ Paulette

Ecotricity Stage

  • 15:00: Hirahi Afonso
  • 17:00 - 18:00: Noriko Tadano
  • 19:00 - 20:00: Duo Ruut
  • 21:00 - 22:00: Gonora Sounds
  • 23:00 - 00:00: Soema Montenegro

Molly’s Bar

  • 16:30: - 17:45: Jack Baldus
  • 17:45 - 19:00: Bandeoke
  • 19:30 - 20:30: The Great Malarkey
  • 21:30 - 22:15: Moonchild Sanelly
  • 22:15 - 23:15: Joicey Collective
  • 23:15 - 00:30: Dr Meaker
  • 00:30 - 02:00: WBBL
  • 02:00 - 04:00: Fizzie Gillespie

Disco Bear

  • 20:15 - 21:30: Dub Boy and Joney Wales (DJ Set)
  • 20:45 - 00:00: John Stapleton (DJ Set)

Saturday July 27 2024

Eugene Hutz of Gogol Bordello performs on stage during the "Colours of Ostrava" music festival in Ostrava on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)Eugene Hutz of Gogol Bordello performs on stage during the "Colours of Ostrava" music festival in Ostrava on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)
Eugene Hutz of Gogol Bordello performs on stage during the "Colours of Ostrava" music festival in Ostrava on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Open Air Stage

  • 13:00 - 14:00: London Bulgarian Choir
  • 15:00 - 16:00: Saigon Soul Revival
  • 17:00 - 18:00: Ghana Special - Pat Thomas, Kwashibu Area Band, Charles Amoah and K.O.G
  • 19:00 - 20:15: Bala Desejo
  • 21:30 - 23:00: Gogol Bordello

Slam Tent

  • 14:00 - 15:00: Seckou Keita - Homeland Band
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Brittany Davis (BSL)
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Asmaa Hamzaoui and Bnat Timbouktou
  • 20:15 - 21:30: Alison Goldfrapp
  • 23:00 - 00:00: Faiz Ali Faiz

Charlie Gillett Stage

  • 14:00 - 15:00: Genticorum
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Sauljajui
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Cerys Hafana
  • 20:15 - 21:15: Nana Benz du Togo
  • 23:00 - 00:00: Tarta Relena

Soundscape Stage

  • 15:00 - 16:00: Daniel Inzani
  • 17:00 - 18:00: Deerhoof
  • 19:00 - 20:00: Emel
  • 21:30 - 22:45: TC & the Groove Family (BSL)
  • 00:00 - 02:00: O.B.F featuring JMan

Ecotricity Stage

  • 15:15 - 16:00: Tiempo Al Tiempo
  • 17:00 - 18:00: Justin Adams and Mohamed Errebbaa
  • 19:00 - 20:00: Laura Misch (BSL)
  • 21:00 - 22:00: O.
  • 23:00 - 00:00: Two Canoes

Molly’s Bar

  • 16:30 - 18:00: Kings of Ping
  • 18:00 - 19:00: Jack Baldus
  • 19:00 - 20:00: The Hawds
  • 20:00 - 21:00: Joicey Collective
  • 21:00 - 22:15: Sheelanagig
  • 22:15 - 23:15: Joicey Collective
  • 23:15 - 00:30: The Allergies
  • 00:30 - 02:00: Demo Mode
  • 02:00 - 04:00: Mista Trick (DJ Set)

Disco Bear

  • 22:45 - 00:00: Dub Boy and Jonesy Wales (DJ Set)

Sunday July 28 2024

Open Air Stage

Sampa the Great performs on the Gobi stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)Sampa the Great performs on the Gobi stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)
Sampa the Great performs on the Gobi stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella) | Getty Images for Coachella
  • 13:00 - 14:00: Mangrove Steelband
  • 15:00 - 16:00: The 79rs Gang
  • 17:00 - 18:00: WITCH
  • 19:30 - 20:30: Sampa The Great (BSL)
  • 21:45 - 23:00: Baaba Maal

Slam Tent

  • 14:00 - 15:00: Bixiga 70
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Gangar
  • 18:15 - 19:15: Orange Blossom
  • 20:30 - 21:45: “4132314” (Tarta Relena - Cocanha - Los Sara Fontan)
  • 23:00 - 00:00; Leyla McCalla

Charlie Gillett Stage

  • 14:00 - 15:00: Pankisi Ensemble
  • 16:00 - 17:00: Anuradha Pal with Kedia Bandhu
  • 18:30 - 19:30: Hack-Poets Guild (BSL)
  • 20:45 - 21:45: Ndox Electrique

Soundscape Stage

  • 13:00 - 14:00: The Breath (BSL)
  • 15:00 - 16:00: t l k
  • 17:00 - 18:00: Sid Sriram
  • 19:30 - 20:30: Mesitzo
  • 21:45 - 23:00: Skarra Mucci
  • 23:30 - 01:00: Jason Singh (DJ Set)

Ecotricity Stage

  • 15:00 - 16:00: Enji
  • 17:00 - 18:00: Bhutan Balladeers
  • 19:15 - 20:15: iLe
  • 21:15 - 22:15: Islandman
  • 23:00 - 00:00: Tamsin Elliott and Tarek Elazhary

Molly’s Bar

  • 19:00 - 20:00: Joicey Collective
  • 20:00 - 22:00: Old Time Sailors
  • 22:00 - 23:00: Joicey Collective
  • 23:00 - 00:30: HENGE
  • 00:30 - 02:00: Maria Turme

Disco Bear

  • 20:30 - 21:45: John Stapleton (DJ Set)
  • 23:00 - 00:00: Monobrow (DJ Set)

Are there still tickets to attend WOMAD 2024?

For any last-minute ticketing decisions, including what days you wish to attend, tickets for this year’s festival are available through the WOMAD 2024 website.

