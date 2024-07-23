WOMAD 2024: Stage and set times for this week’s festival featuring Young Fathers and Alison Goldfrapp
The world is brought together through music - that is one of the aims of WOMAD, with the festival kicking off later this week at Charlton Park, Malmesbury.
Founded in 1980 by English musician Peter Gabriel along with Thomas Brooman and Bob Hooton from the Bristol-based band The Pop Group, the idea was to create a festival that would bring together artists from diverse musical traditions from around the world.
The inaugural WOMAD festival took place in Shepton Mallet, England, in 1982. Despite facing financial difficulties, it featured a diverse lineup, including artists like Peter Gabriel, Don Cherry and Echo and the Bunnymen. The financial issues were resolved through a benefit concert organized by Peter Gabriel and other musicians, ensuring the continuation of the festival.
WOMAD began to expand internationally during the late 1980s and 1990s. Festivals were held in various countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Spain, and Italy, and while the festival’s ethos remained focused on showcasing the rich diversity of global music, arts, and dance it also began to incorporate educational workshops and other cultural activities.
What musical acts are performing at WOMAD 2024?
Alongside Young Fathers, Alison Goldfrapp and Gogol Bordello, the always eclectic line-up of artists at WOMAD this year includes Gonora Sounds, Deerhoof, Sampa The Great and Orange Blossom to name a (mere) few.
Some of the acts performing will also have a British Sign Language interpreter on hand - those performances have been highlighted for your convenience also.
Stage times for WOMAD 2024
Thursday July 25 2024
Open Air Stage
- 19:00 - 20:00: Malmesbury School Project with Bloco B
- 21:00 - 22:15: Alboroise
Molly’s Bar
- 19:30 - 20:30: Joicey Collective
- 20:30 - 21:30: GS Collective
- 21:30 - 22:30: Joicey Collective
- 22:30 - 00:00: Molly’s Party Band
- 00:00 - 2:00: DJ Lils
Soundscape Stage
- 20:00 - 21:00: London Afrobeat Collective (BSL)
Disco Bear
- 21:00 - 23:30: Monobrow (DJ Set)
Friday July 26 2024:
Open Air Stage
- 13:00 - 14:00: New Regency Orchestra
- 15:00 - 16:00: The Zawose Queens
- 17:00 - 18:00: Qawwali Flamenco
- 19:00 - 20:15: Amadou and Mariam
- 21:30 - 23:00: Young Fathers (BSL)
Slam Tent
- 14:00 - 15:00: Ars Nova Napoli
- 16:00 - 17:00: Tank and The Bangas (BSL)
- 18:00 - 19:00: Kumbia Boruka
- 20:15: - 21:30: DAM
- 23:00 - 00:00: John Metcalfe
Charlie Gillett Stage
- 14:00: Flamingods
- 16:00 - 17:00: LINA_
- 18:00 - 19:00: Sangjaru
- 20:15 - 21:15: Gnawa Blues All Stars
- 23:00 - 00:00: Yungchen Lhamo
Soundscape Stage
- 15:00 - 16:00: Kaidi Akinnibi
- 17:00 - 18:00: Defmaa Maadef
- 19:00 - 20:15: Levitation Orchestra
- 21:30 - 22:45: Romare
- 00:00 - 02:00: DJ Paulette
Ecotricity Stage
- 15:00: Hirahi Afonso
- 17:00 - 18:00: Noriko Tadano
- 19:00 - 20:00: Duo Ruut
- 21:00 - 22:00: Gonora Sounds
- 23:00 - 00:00: Soema Montenegro
Molly’s Bar
- 16:30: - 17:45: Jack Baldus
- 17:45 - 19:00: Bandeoke
- 19:30 - 20:30: The Great Malarkey
- 21:30 - 22:15: Moonchild Sanelly
- 22:15 - 23:15: Joicey Collective
- 23:15 - 00:30: Dr Meaker
- 00:30 - 02:00: WBBL
- 02:00 - 04:00: Fizzie Gillespie
Disco Bear
- 20:15 - 21:30: Dub Boy and Joney Wales (DJ Set)
- 20:45 - 00:00: John Stapleton (DJ Set)
Saturday July 27 2024
Open Air Stage
- 13:00 - 14:00: London Bulgarian Choir
- 15:00 - 16:00: Saigon Soul Revival
- 17:00 - 18:00: Ghana Special - Pat Thomas, Kwashibu Area Band, Charles Amoah and K.O.G
- 19:00 - 20:15: Bala Desejo
- 21:30 - 23:00: Gogol Bordello
Slam Tent
- 14:00 - 15:00: Seckou Keita - Homeland Band
- 16:00 - 17:00: Brittany Davis (BSL)
- 18:00 - 19:00: Asmaa Hamzaoui and Bnat Timbouktou
- 20:15 - 21:30: Alison Goldfrapp
- 23:00 - 00:00: Faiz Ali Faiz
Charlie Gillett Stage
- 14:00 - 15:00: Genticorum
- 16:00 - 17:00: Sauljajui
- 18:00 - 19:00: Cerys Hafana
- 20:15 - 21:15: Nana Benz du Togo
- 23:00 - 00:00: Tarta Relena
Soundscape Stage
- 15:00 - 16:00: Daniel Inzani
- 17:00 - 18:00: Deerhoof
- 19:00 - 20:00: Emel
- 21:30 - 22:45: TC & the Groove Family (BSL)
- 00:00 - 02:00: O.B.F featuring JMan
Ecotricity Stage
- 15:15 - 16:00: Tiempo Al Tiempo
- 17:00 - 18:00: Justin Adams and Mohamed Errebbaa
- 19:00 - 20:00: Laura Misch (BSL)
- 21:00 - 22:00: O.
- 23:00 - 00:00: Two Canoes
Molly’s Bar
- 16:30 - 18:00: Kings of Ping
- 18:00 - 19:00: Jack Baldus
- 19:00 - 20:00: The Hawds
- 20:00 - 21:00: Joicey Collective
- 21:00 - 22:15: Sheelanagig
- 22:15 - 23:15: Joicey Collective
- 23:15 - 00:30: The Allergies
- 00:30 - 02:00: Demo Mode
- 02:00 - 04:00: Mista Trick (DJ Set)
Disco Bear
- 22:45 - 00:00: Dub Boy and Jonesy Wales (DJ Set)
Sunday July 28 2024
Open Air Stage
- 13:00 - 14:00: Mangrove Steelband
- 15:00 - 16:00: The 79rs Gang
- 17:00 - 18:00: WITCH
- 19:30 - 20:30: Sampa The Great (BSL)
- 21:45 - 23:00: Baaba Maal
Slam Tent
- 14:00 - 15:00: Bixiga 70
- 16:00 - 17:00: Gangar
- 18:15 - 19:15: Orange Blossom
- 20:30 - 21:45: “4132314” (Tarta Relena - Cocanha - Los Sara Fontan)
- 23:00 - 00:00; Leyla McCalla
Charlie Gillett Stage
- 14:00 - 15:00: Pankisi Ensemble
- 16:00 - 17:00: Anuradha Pal with Kedia Bandhu
- 18:30 - 19:30: Hack-Poets Guild (BSL)
- 20:45 - 21:45: Ndox Electrique
Soundscape Stage
- 13:00 - 14:00: The Breath (BSL)
- 15:00 - 16:00: t l k
- 17:00 - 18:00: Sid Sriram
- 19:30 - 20:30: Mesitzo
- 21:45 - 23:00: Skarra Mucci
- 23:30 - 01:00: Jason Singh (DJ Set)
Ecotricity Stage
- 15:00 - 16:00: Enji
- 17:00 - 18:00: Bhutan Balladeers
- 19:15 - 20:15: iLe
- 21:15 - 22:15: Islandman
- 23:00 - 00:00: Tamsin Elliott and Tarek Elazhary
Molly’s Bar
- 19:00 - 20:00: Joicey Collective
- 20:00 - 22:00: Old Time Sailors
- 22:00 - 23:00: Joicey Collective
- 23:00 - 00:30: HENGE
- 00:30 - 02:00: Maria Turme
Disco Bear
- 20:30 - 21:45: John Stapleton (DJ Set)
- 23:00 - 00:00: Monobrow (DJ Set)
Are there still tickets to attend WOMAD 2024?
For any last-minute ticketing decisions, including what days you wish to attend, tickets for this year’s festival are available through the WOMAD 2024 website.
