The stars of the WWE are set to invade the United Kingdom once again this month 🥊

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After their most recent premium live event, Bad Blood, the WWE are set to tour the United Kingdom once again in 2024.

The wrestling company is set for dates in Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Manchester, Newcastle and London throughout October and November 2024.

Here’s how you can get tickets to what has once again become the hottest ticket in sports entertainment town.

The WWE have taped two episodes worth of their flagship show, RAW, overnight as the superstars of the company prepare for their latest tour of the United Kingdom this month.

After a somewhat polarising response to their latest premium live event, Bad Blood (tribalism in sports exists in wrestling too) which saw CM Punk andDrew McIntyrebattle in what many consider a Match of the Year contender, many of the stars are set to hit the road next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A word of warning however for those new to wrestling and are going to see their first WWE Live event; the shows are considered “house shows,” where things that happen are not considered completely “canon” to that going on onscreen.

The stars of the WWE, including current WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, are set to return to the United Kingdom this month with a series of WWE Live events. | WWE

But that always leads to some incredibly wonderful moments between the wrestlers and the fans; be it a change in costume, a change in demeanour or a good old fashion case of the heels (bad guys) arguing with fans in attendance.

Having said that, I’m curious as to the November date at The O2 in London; with the show falling on a Monday and starting at around 7:30pm GMT, is there a possibility that this show could be a Monday Night Raw taping?

I’ll contact the WWE and let you know…

But before then, here’s a look at where the WWE are touring throughout October in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where are the WWE performing during their WWE Live 2024 UK tour?

The stars of the WWE will be touring the following locations in October on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see the WWE during their WWE Live 2024 UK tour?

Tickets for all the WWE Live shows are available now through Ticketmaster UK, but be warned - the popularity of the WWE in recent times has led to an increase in ticket sales so it’s first in, first served once again.

When is the next big WWE event set to take place?

That would be their annual trip to Saudi Arabia for their Crown Jewel premium live event on November 2 2024, with the stakes high this year as both the reigning WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and the World Heavy Champion Gunther square off to determine the best of the best - with the winning picking up the newly introduced WWE Crown Jewel title.

A women’s iteration of the Crown Jewel title will also be on the line as the current WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax faces Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan at the event also.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad