We’re well past the midway point of 2025, with the great Oasis reunion underway and Glastonbury Festival becoming more of a distant memory as it takes a fallow year in 2026.

But across Yorkshire, there are still plenty of incredible concerts to come before we wrap up another year and enter the Christmas season.

Be it Will Smith taking on Scarborough or a host of shows taking place at Leeds’ Millennium Square, we’ve taken a look at Ticketmaster to bring you 63 can’t-miss events that we’ve marked in our calendars. There’s also a little something for everyone; be it R&B with JLS or JADE, or seeing Queens of the Stone Age in Sheffield or Jools Holland in Sheffield and Leeds.

Here’s our pick of what’s still to come in the region before the end of the year – with tickets to many of them still available as of writing. But that may change very quickly as the dates draw nearer.

1 . Shed Seven Indie rock legends Shed Seven are heading to Millennium Square in Leeds on July 11, 2025, for a night of their beloved Britpop anthems. This promises to be an essential outdoor gig for anyone who loves their iconic sound. 📍 Millennium Square, Leeds LS2 3AD | Cuffe and Taylor Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Rag'n'Bone Man The powerful voice of Rag’n’Bone Man will fill the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on July 11, 2025, and The Piece Hall in Halifax on July 10, 2025. Prepare for an emotionally resonant performance under the open sky or within the historic Piece Hall. 📍 Burniston Rd, Scarborough YO12 6PF/Blackledge, Halifax HX1 1RE | Provided Photo Sales

3 . Blossoms The indie-pop darlings Blossoms are set to light up the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on July 10, 2025. Get ready for a sun-drenched evening filled with their melodic hooks and undeniable charm. 📍 Burniston Rd, Scarborough YO12 6PF | Haluk Gurer Photo Sales