The story of Joe Goldberg has come to an end on Netflix.

You’s fifth and final season is available for streaming now.

But how exactly did the show finish?

Spoilers for You season five up to and includes episode 10: Finale.

After five seasons and 50 episodes, Netflix’s beloved thriller series You has come to an end. The show has finally released its last series on streaming today (April 24).

It brings the curtain down on the story of serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) after nearly seven years. But did his past finally catch up for him and did he get his come-uppance?

Recap what happened in the finale of You on Netflix. Full spoilers to follow - be warned.

What happened to Joe Goldberg - did he die?

Penn Badgley in You season five on Netflix | Netflix

The final episode of You starts with Joe and Bronte (Madeline Brewer) driving away from New York City after the events of the previous episodes. After pausing by a lake, Bronte imagines killing Joe but in a voiceover she says that’s “too easy” and people wouldn’t know what he did.

The pair continue on their journey towards the Canadian border with Joe telling Bronte that Kate had tricked him and got some damaging information about him. He calls Will (Robin Lord Taylor) and asks for new passports for the two of them - and also to get him in contact with his son Henry.

You’s finale features dual internal monologues from both Joe and Bronte. The duo break into a mansion in the countryside - and row out onto the lake at night.

After they return to the house, Bronte surprises Joe by pulling out a gun and demands “tell me how you killed Guinevere Beck”. The phone rings and Joe manages to convince Bronte to let him answer as it could be his only chance to speak to Henry.

He manages to get through to his son who asks “what did you do to mum” and eventually Henry tells Joe that he is a “monster”.

Breaking down after the call, Joe attacks Bronte and knocks the gun out of her hands, causing it to go off and graze her. The pair struggle and she recovers the weapon and escapes from the house.

Joe chases after her into the night, but she manages to return to the house and attempts to use a phone to call for help - however with her bloody hands she is unable to type the numbers in.

She attempts to run from Joe, but her bad ankle lets him catch up to her and he appears to drown her in the lake. However he hears sirens and is left hiding from the police in the woods.

After avoiding one cop, Joe hears a branch snap and turns to discover Bronte is still alive and he urges her to kill him. She also reveals to him that her name is actually Louise and refuses to shoot him instead telling him he’s going to spend the rest of his life alone and face justice for what he did.

Joe charges at her but she fires the gun and injures him, alerting the police to their location. He is arrested and taken away.

The finale concludes with a voice over from Louise/ Bronte who tells the audience that Joe Goldberg will “never be free again” and he is shown at court under heavy arms.

It is revealed that Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) survived the inferno at the bookstore while Nadia Farran (Amy-Leigh Hickman) is freed and returns to writing. Joe’s contributions to Beck’s book are removed and it is republished.

The final moments of You return to Joe, who is now in a prison cell with a shaved head. He gets one last narration and he rants about how it is “unfair” before receiving some “depraved” fanmail.

Staring into the camera Joe declares “maybe the problem is You” and the credits roll. So concludes You after 50 episodes and five seasons.