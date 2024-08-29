Middleham, located in North Yorkshire, is a town with deep historical roots that stretch back over a thousand years.

Nestled in the picturesque countryside of North Yorkshire, Middleham boasts a rich history and a unique charm that attracts visitors year-round.

Often described as a village, Middleham is officially recognised as a town, a status derived from its historical market charter granted in 1389.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Yorkshire Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This charter allowed the town to hold regular markets and fairs, establishing its economic significance during the mediaeval era.

At the centre of Middleham lies its castle, built around 1190 by Robert Fitzrandolph, the 3rd Lord of Middleham.

Tony Johnson.

The castle is more than just an impressive structure; it was the childhood home of Richard III, the last Plantagenet king of England.

Visitors can explore the well-preserved ruins, which reflect the town’s strategic importance and royal connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard III’s association with Middleham has made the castle a focal point for historians and enthusiasts of the Wars of the Roses.

Middleham’s mediaeval heritage is evident in its cobbled streets and historic buildings, which contribute to the town’s character.

Once a bustling market town at the heart of Wensleydale, it thrived on the wool trade, an industry that was vital to England’s economy during that period. The town's market charter not only stimulated trade but also affirmed its status in the region.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, Middleham became known for its connection to horse racing. Several racing stables established themselves in the area, taking advantage of the nearby moors for training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This legacy continues today, with Middleham often referred to as "The Newmarket of the North."

The town’s vibrant racing community adds to its appeal for visitors interested in this celebrated sport.

Today, Middleham invites exploration, offering a blend of historical intrigue and rural beauty.