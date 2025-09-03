Scar House Reservoir reveals hidden Yorkshire village as water levels drop after summer drought

Weeks of dry weather have uncovered the remains of a long-lost village at Scar House Reservoir in Upper Nidderdale.

A rare glimpse into the past has been revealed at Scar House Reservoir in Upper Nidderdale, where the remains of a long-lost village have emerged after weeks of dry weather.

The settlement, known as Lodge, was once home to more than 1,000 people and dates back to medieval times.

It was flooded in the 1920s during the construction of Scar House Reservoir, which was built to supply water to Bradford.

Now, as water levels have dropped, stone walls, gateposts and outlines of buildings have become visible once again.

Similar scenes were last recorded during drought conditions in the 1990s.

Scar House Reservoir itself is an engineering feat, with a dam built from over a million tonnes of stone and completed in 1936.

The remains of the temporary workers’ village built nearby during its construction can still be seen today.

Yorkshire Water has reminded visitors not to enter the exposed ruins or swim in the reservoir, warning of hidden machinery and dangerous currents.

Falling levels have revealed long-hidden structures on the valley floor

The remains of the temporary workers’ village built nearby during its construction can still be seen today.

Scar House Reservoir itself is an engineering feat, with a dam built from over a million tonnes of stone and completed in 1936.

As water levels have dropped, stone walls, gateposts and outlines of buildings have become visible once again

