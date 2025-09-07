In pictures: Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival 2025 brings colour and tradition

The 2025 Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival took place on Saturday (Sept 6) and Sunday (Sept 7), bringing colour, tradition and community spirit to the Calder Valley.

One of England’s oldest customs, the festival saw a sixteen-foot decorated rushcart pulled through the streets by 60 men in traditional dress, with maidens riding proudly on top.

The lively procession was joined by musicians, morris dancers and supporters in Edwardian costume, creating a vibrant spectacle.

On Saturday the cart travelled from Warley village through Sowerby Bridge, while Sunday’s route began at Sowerby village with a church service before continuing through Cottonstones, Triangle and Ripponden.

Along the way, the cart stopped at churches, pubs and community venues, reflecting the festival’s close ties with local life.

Organisers said that, over the course of the weekend, the event raised around £23,000 for charities and good causes.

The Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival was reintroduced in 1977 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee and has since grown into one of Yorkshire’s most distinctive annual events.

