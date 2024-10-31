There are many pubs in Yorkshire that date back hundreds of years and have spooky backstories perfect for a lunch or dinner.

With the region’s history spanning thousands of years, it’s no surprise that there have been claims of ghostly appearances.

Most of these pubs date back hundreds of years and with that comes claims of paranormal activity and ghosts.

Whether we believe in them or not, ghost stories interest a variety of people and if you would like to visit some of the most haunted pubs, then look no further. From ghost children to the ghost of Guy Fawkes, many of these pub landlords and staff claim to have witnessed spooky occurrences over the years.

Most haunted pubs in Yorkshire to visit

The Black Swan, York

This public house is located in the centre of the historic city and is on the site of an important Medieval house that housed various Lord Mayors of York and Members of Parliament.

It was rebuilt in 1560 by Martin Bowes and in 1670 Henry Thompson made substantial alterations, rebuilding parts in brick and the interior was renovated.

The house was owned by Edward Thompson in the early 18th century and by the late 18th century the house was converted into a pub, while the majority of the interior has retained much of its 1670 alterations, particularly the entrance hall, the smoke room and a room upstairs with a trompe l’oeil painting.

The pub is said to be haunted by several ghosts; there is thought to be a ghost of the gentleman in a bowler hat who shows up impatiently waiting for someone at the bar but gradually his figure slowly disappears.

Another ghost can be seen sitting staring into the fire in the bar, thought to be a jilted bride. A small boy is also known affectionately by the staff as Matthew and is regularly seen in the bar and passageway, he is dressed in Victorian style clothes and reportedly a pickpocket.

Golden Fleece, York

The Golden Fleece dates back to at least the early 16th century and is claimed to be the most haunted pub in York.

The Golden Fleece, Pavement, York. | James Hardisty

The pub was mentioned in the York City Archives as far back as 1503 and the rear garden of the inn is named ‘Lady Peckett’s Yard’ after Alice Peckett, the wife of John Peckett who owned the premises as well as being Lord Mayor of York around 1702.

It was rebuilt in the 19th century and in 1983 it was designated as a grade II listed building by English Heritage.

People claim that there are at least 15 different ghosts haunting the building including Lady Alice Peckett who is said to be roaming the endless corridors and staircases. There is also said to be Geoff Monroe; after a night of heavy drinking, the Canadian Airman was said to have thrown himself, or have been pushed, out of the window of room four on the third floor.

One Eyed Jack is also said to be dressed in a red coat, wig, tri-cornered hat and has been seen pacing up and down the bar holding a pistol.

Small Child – Immediately behind the entrance to the pub is where the youngest of the ghosts has been most commonly sighted. Dressed in Victorian clothing, this young boy is thought to have run out of the pub and been killed accidently under the hooves of one of the dray horses.

Hales Bar Harrogate

This is considered the most historic and oldest pub in Harrogate and it has a history that dates back to the earliest days of the town’s thriving period as a leading spa resort.

It is one of the first inns for spa visitors after sulphur wells were first established in the mid-18th century and sulphur springs still flow under the cellar.

Hales Bar, Harrogate. | Marcus Corazzi

The pub was rebuilt circa 1827 and was known at the time as The Promenade Inn and is said to be haunted by a ‘mischievous spirit’ who is said to throw bottles on the floor, walk the rooms as a dark shadow and laugh hysterically throughout the building.

The Abbey Inn Leeds

The stone-built former farmhouse which dates back from 1714 and is located between the River Aire and Leeds-Liverpool Canal.

The pub includes a grey lady, a phantom figure of Guy Fawkes and a mysterious cloaked figure and has seen various strange and spooky happenings throughout its history.

Abbey Inn Leeds | National World

The Cardigan Arms Leeds

The Cardigan Arms was built in 1896 and retains majority of its decor and fittings with elaborate use made of etched glass, find woodwork, ornamented ceilings and wall coverings.

There are also signs of a 1930s makeover, including the tiling in the right-hand corridor and gents’, and woodwork in the Oak Room.

