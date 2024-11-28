Nostell Priory is a Palladian house in West Yorkshire that is 291 years old and has been the venue for Christmas celebrations over the years - here is its history.

Sign up to our Yorkshire Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nostell Priory was built for the Winn family on the site of a medieval priory. The house and its contents were passed over to the National Trust in 1953 by the trustees of the estate and Rowland Winn, 3rd Baron St Oswald.

The Georgian house is home to a large historic collection, including six of the ‘125 Treasures’ listed in the Trust’s book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nostell. | James Hardisty

The priory has 300 acres of beautiful gardens and parkland which include wildflower meadows, stunning lakes and majestic woodland. The estate has a long and rich history that predates the house itself.

History of Nostell

The name Nostell Priory came from the original site of the house which was a 12th century Augustinian monastery and by around 1114, Aldulf, confessor to Henry I of England, was prior of a group of regular canons at Nostell.

For more than 400 years, the priory flourished but was then inevitably surrendered to Henry VIII in 1540 during the Dissolution of the Monasteries.

Nostell was owned by various people over the years and was eventually sold to the Winn family in 1654, who retained ownership until it was passed to the National Trust in the mid-20th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house was not only created as an abode for the Winn family, but also to symbolise an important message about the family who owned it.

During the Tudor period, the Winns made money from the London textile industry and during the following century, the family used their wealth to invest in property and land, which included the Nostell estate.

Nostell Priory was decorated with a magical fairytale theme with rooms featuring elements from stories such as Rapunzel, Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast. | Scott Merrylees

They generated a steady income through owning the land and it also brought them popularity and status.

By the early 1700s, the family had been knighted and were members of the gentry class and they now wanted to replace their existing home with a trendy new house that could highlight and add to their status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They spent a lot of time and money on what now exists as Nostell Priory house. Most of the house was designed and built by two generations of the Winn family between 1727 and 1785.

The main structure of the house was created for the 4th baronet Sir Rowland Winn as a replacement for an older house already on the estate.

The work was supervised by architect James Paine from the mid-1730s and aligns with a design known as Palladianism which is European inspired.

Nostell was inherited by the 5th baronet, also known as Sir Rowland Winn, and his wife, Swiss heiress Sabine d’Hervart. They hired fashionable architect Robert Adam and leading craftsmen such as Thomas Chippendale and Joseph Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designs were upgraded and diversified, especially following the birth of a son and heir in 1775, however, the diminishing funds slowed the progress and work ended with the 5th baronet’s death in a carriage accident in 1785.

The baronetcy ceased in 1817 and the priory was inherited by Charles Winn, the grandson of Rowland and Sabine.

Despite finding the upkeep and renovation of Nostell a ‘burden’, Charles took pride in its history and bought most of the old furniture, books, paintings and objects of antiquarian interest that still feature prominently in the house today. He also added ‘Priory’ to its name as a reference to the monastery that had been on the site before 1540.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles' son, another Rowland, who inherited the house and estate in 1874, invested his money and time in repairing and refurbishing the house.

The National Trust took over the house 79 years later, with full management taken over from the family in 1997.

Over the years since, Nostell has been a staple during the Christmas season with a variety of events and experiences held at the house and has been consistently popular with locals and outside visitors alike.

Christmas events at Nostell in 2024/2025

Explore the magic and sparkle of the house

Date: December 2, 2024 to January 5, 2025 from 11am to 3pm

What’s on: The house will be elaborately decorated in a timeless, traditional style, the fires will be lit, festive music will be playing and the trees will be twinkling with beautiful lights. Visitors will get to see the Dolls’ House, decked with Christmas decorations and you can follow the family trail to see if you can find all of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Friday Father Christmas

Date: Friday, December 6, 13 and 20, 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s on: Father Christmas will be visiting the house on Fridays in the run up to Christmas. It’s an informal experience with Santa wandering around the house with no bookable appointments on Fridays.

Weekend Father Christmas

Date: Saturdays and Sundays in December (from December 7 to 22)

What’s on: A magical and memorable experience meeting Santa Claus as he relaxes in his cosy Nostell grotto.

Forever After Christmas gift and craft fair

Date: Saturday, November 30 to Sunday, December 1, 2024